Amal Clooney’s Wardrobe Is All About Her Killer Heels

As a high-powered attorney, Amal Clooney is always on the go — but that doesn’t mean she favors flats and sneakers.
Clooney is a big fan of heels, and the best part of chic looks just might be the shoes.
In honor of the star’s 41st birthday today, we’re taking a look at her most stylish heels over the past couple of years.
Clooney looked chic at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May in a daring yellow ensemble.
The lawyer sported a vegan Stella McCartney dress with cap sleeves, which she paired with gold pumps. Clooney completed her look with a yellow fascinator.
The New York University Law School alum pulled off another show-stopping outfit just two weeks earlier at the Met Gala, which she co-hosted with Anna Wintour and Rihanna.
Clooney dazzled in a Richard Quinn pantsuit with a metallic train, which she teamed with sky-high Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies pumps.
The Lebanese-British barrister is just as chic for work events.
At a September 2018 event in the United Nations titled “Press Behind Bars: Undermining Justice and Democracy,” Clooney looked stylish in a red-orange Oscar de la Renta sheath dress and Jimmy Choo heels. She opted for suede kitten heels that featured leather trim.
For a March 2017 appearance at the UN, Clooney commanded attention another memorable ensemble. The mother of two pulled together her look with a pair of Jennifer Chamandi Lorenzo pumps that featured a removable strap.
She sported a yellow set from Bottega Veneta that consisted of a dress and coat. with black leather pumps.
Click through the gallery to see how Amal Clooney put together chic looks while pregnant with her twins, Alexander and Ella.