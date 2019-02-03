Sign up for our newsletter today!

Amal Clooney’s Wardrobe Is All About Her Killer Heels

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Amal Clooney
Amal Clooney’s Maternity Style
Amal Clooney’s Maternity Style
Amal Clooney’s Maternity Style
Amal Clooney’s Maternity Style
View Gallery 11 Images

As a high-powered attorney, Amal Clooney is always on the go — but that doesn’t mean she favors flats and sneakers.

Clooney is a big fan of heels, and the best part of chic looks just might be the shoes.

In honor of the star’s 41st birthday today, we’re taking a look at her most stylish heels over the past couple of years.

Clooney looked chic at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May in a daring yellow ensemble.

amal and george clooney, royal wedding
Amal Clooney wears a yellow Stella McCartney dress with gold heels alongside husband George at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19, 2018.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The lawyer sported a vegan Stella McCartney dress with cap sleeves, which she paired with gold pumps. Clooney completed her look with a yellow fascinator.

The New York University Law School alum pulled off another show-stopping outfit just two weeks earlier at the Met Gala, which she co-hosted with Anna Wintour and Rihanna.

met gala, red carpet, amal clooney, richard quinn, high heels, jumpsuit, christian louboutin
Amal Clooney wears a Richard Quinn jumpsuit with Christian Louboutin heels at the 2018 Met Gala.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Clooney dazzled in a Richard Quinn pantsuit with a metallic train, which she teamed with sky-high Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies pumps.

The Lebanese-British barrister is just as chic for work events.

At a September 2018 event in the United Nations titled “Press Behind Bars: Undermining Justice and Democracy,” Clooney looked stylish in a red-orange Oscar de la Renta sheath dress and Jimmy Choo heels. She opted for suede kitten heels that featured leather trim.

amal clooney, red dress, united nations
Amal Clooney leaves her hotel to go to a United Nations event in September 2018 in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

For a March 2017 appearance at the UN, Clooney commanded attention another memorable ensemble. The mother of two pulled together her look with a pair of Jennifer Chamandi Lorenzo pumps that featured a removable strap.

Amal Clooney Style
Amal Clooney in New York wearing a Bottega Veneta dress and coat with black leather pumps in 2017.
CREDIT: Splash News

She sported a yellow set from Bottega Veneta that consisted of a dress and coat. with black leather pumps.

Click through the gallery to see how Amal Clooney put together chic looks while pregnant with her twins, Alexander and Ella.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad