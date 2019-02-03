Amal Clooney’s Wardrobe Is All About Her Killer Heels

As a high-powered attorney, Amal Clooney is always on the go — but that doesn’t mean she favors flats and sneakers.

Clooney is a big fan of heels, and the best part of chic looks just might be the shoes.

In honor of the star’s 41st birthday today, we’re taking a look at her most stylish heels over the past couple of years.

Clooney looked chic at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding in May in a daring yellow ensemble.

Amal Clooney wears a yellow Stella McCartney dress with gold heels alongside husband George at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19, 2018. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The lawyer sported a vegan Stella McCartney dress with cap sleeves, which she paired with gold pumps. Clooney completed her look with a yellow fascinator.

The New York University Law School alum pulled off another show-stopping outfit just two weeks earlier at the Met Gala, which she co-hosted with Anna Wintour and Rihanna.

Amal Clooney wears a Richard Quinn jumpsuit with Christian Louboutin heels at the 2018 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Clooney dazzled in a Richard Quinn pantsuit with a metallic train, which she teamed with sky-high Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies pumps.

The Lebanese-British barrister is just as chic for work events.

At a September 2018 event in the United Nations titled “Press Behind Bars: Undermining Justice and Democracy,” Clooney looked stylish in a red-orange Oscar de la Renta sheath dress and Jimmy Choo heels. She opted for suede kitten heels that featured leather trim.

Amal Clooney leaves her hotel to go to a United Nations event in September 2018 in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

For a March 2017 appearance at the UN, Clooney commanded attention another memorable ensemble. The mother of two pulled together her look with a pair of Jennifer Chamandi Lorenzo pumps that featured a removable strap.

Amal Clooney in New York wearing a Bottega Veneta dress and coat with black leather pumps in 2017. CREDIT: Splash News

She sported a yellow set from Bottega Veneta that consisted of a dress and coat. with black leather pumps.

