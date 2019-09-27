Sign up for our newsletter today!

Amal Clooney Pops in a Pink Top With a Black Kimono, Miniskirt & Slouch Boots

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

amal-clooney-new-york-black-boots-2
Amal Clooney has had a hectic week during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The lawyer finally found a chance for a date with her husband, George Clooney, and the two kept their style casual today for the outing.

While George wore a navy polo, faded jeans and suede lace-up shoes, Amal chose a baby pink shirt to wear under a black cropped kimono with a matching miniskirt.

george clooney, amal clooney, black boots, nyc
George and Amal Clooney step out in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
amal clooney, black boots, nyc
Amal Clooney steps out in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News
amal clooney, black boots, nyc
A closer look at Amal Clooney’s black boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

As the weather is cooling down in the city, Amal also broke out boots, opting for a black suede pair with a chunky heel and a squared-off toe, a summer trend that is transitioning into fall styles.

amal clooney, un, united nations, general assembly, meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok and Amal Clooney at the United Nations General Assembly, Sep. 26.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

On top of the UN action, the couple also had a busy week celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. Last night, the Clooneys joined Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for a double date at 4 Charles Prime Rib in Manhattan.

