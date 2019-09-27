Amal Clooney Pops in a Pink Top With a Black Kimono, Miniskirt & Slouch Boots

Amal Clooney has had a hectic week during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. The lawyer finally found a chance for a date with her husband, George Clooney, and the two kept their style casual today for the outing.

While George wore a navy polo, faded jeans and suede lace-up shoes, Amal chose a baby pink shirt to wear under a black cropped kimono with a matching miniskirt.

George and Amal Clooney step out in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Amal Clooney steps out in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Amal Clooney’s black boots. CREDIT: Splash News

As the weather is cooling down in the city, Amal also broke out boots, opting for a black suede pair with a chunky heel and a squared-off toe, a summer trend that is transitioning into fall styles.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok and Amal Clooney at the United Nations General Assembly, Sep. 26. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On top of the UN action, the couple also had a busy week celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary. Last night, the Clooneys joined Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for a double date at 4 Charles Prime Rib in Manhattan.

