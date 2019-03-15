Amal Clooney Wows In a Chic Blue Jumpsuit & Matching Sky-High Louboutin Heels

After attending the Prince’s Trust Dinner at Buckingham Palace in a stunning white gown earlier this week, Amal Clooney was captured rocking a stylish blue look in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Thursday.

Stepping out for the People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala with husband George, the human rights lawyer showed off a chic navy blue one-shoulder jumpsuit cinched at the waist with a textured black leather belt paired with matching pumps.

George and Amal Clooney at the People’s Postcode Lottery photocall in Edinburgh, Scotland. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Clooney reached for a pair of navy satin Christian Louboutin pumps boasting a classic pointy-toe silhouette. The 41-year-old Lebanese-British barrister further accessorized her wide-leg jumpsuit featuring pleated detailing and pockets with an animal print clutch bag and swirly diamond earrings.

A close-up look at Amal Clooney wearing navy satin Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old Academy Award-winning actor looked dapper in a dark navy pinstripe suit sans tie and black leather lace-up shoes. George and Amal were married in Venice, Italy, in 2014 and are now parents to 1-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

Amal Clooney on the red carpet wearing a navy one-shoulder jumpsuit with matching Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The stylish mother of two dressed more formally for dinner at the palace on Tuesday, wearing a Grecian-style floor-length William Vintage strapless cape gown.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince’s Trust dinner at Buckingham Palace in London. CREDIT: Shutterstock

