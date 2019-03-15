Sign up for our newsletter today!

Amal Clooney Wows In a Chic Blue Jumpsuit & Matching Sky-High Louboutin Heels

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

george clooney, amal clooney
Amal and George Clooney
CREDIT: Shutterstock

After attending the Prince’s Trust Dinner at Buckingham Palace in a stunning white gown earlier this week, Amal Clooney was captured rocking a stylish blue look in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Thursday.

Stepping out for the People’s Postcode Lottery Charity Gala with husband George, the human rights lawyer showed off a chic navy blue one-shoulder jumpsuit cinched at the waist with a textured black leather belt paired with matching pumps.

amal clooney, george clooney
George and Amal Clooney at the People's Postcode Lottery photocall in Edinburgh, Scotland.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Clooney reached for a pair of navy satin Christian Louboutin pumps boasting a classic pointy-toe silhouette. The 41-year-old Lebanese-British barrister further accessorized her wide-leg jumpsuit featuring pleated detailing and pockets with an animal print clutch bag and swirly diamond earrings.

navy satin christian louboutin pumps, amal clooney
A close-up look at Amal Clooney wearing navy satin Christian Louboutin pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 57-year-old Academy Award-winning actor looked dapper in a dark navy pinstripe suit sans tie and black leather lace-up shoes. George and Amal were married in Venice, Italy, in 2014 and are now parents to 1-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

amal clooney, christian louboutin, george clooney
Amal Clooney on the red carpet wearing a navy one-shoulder jumpsuit with matching Louboutin pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The stylish mother of two dressed more formally for dinner at the palace on Tuesday, wearing a Grecian-style floor-length William Vintage strapless cape gown.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince's Trust dinner at Buckingham Palace in London.
Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend The Prince’s Trust dinner at Buckingham Palace in London.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

