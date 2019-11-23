How to Watch the 2019 American Music Awards Red Carpet for Free

The 2019 American Music Awards are on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and fans can expect a fun-filled show.

There will be performances aplenty from some of the music industry’s boldface names — and Taylor Swift will be receiving one of the evening’s biggest honors, the Artist of the Decade award.

Below, we’ve answered all the questions you may have about the awards ceremony itself as well as the accompanying red carpet.

How to Watch the AMAs

The show will broadcast live on Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. While the ceremony itself will air exclusively on ABC, the red carpet coverage is likely to be viewable to those who’ve cut the cord.

The AMAs have aired a red carpet live stream beginning two hours before the show itself, viewable on YouTube as well as on Twitter and Facebook.

Taylor Swift in a Balmain ensemble at the 2018 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who Is Performing?

In addition to picking up the Artist of the Decade award, Taylor Swift is performing. She joins a star-studded list of entertainers who will hit the stage, among them Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish.

Who Is the Host?

Ciara is hosting this year’s awards. The singer is known for hits such as “Level Up,” “Goodies” and “1,2 Step.”

Ciara wearing knee-high boots at the 2017 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Who Is Nominated?

With seven nods, Post Malone is the most-nominated artist of the year. Ariana Grande and Halsey are tied for second with six nods each, with other nominated artists including Lil Nas X, Taylor Swift and Billy Ray Cyrus, among others.

Fans can vote for award winners through Nov. 20 at Goo.gle/AMAsVote.

