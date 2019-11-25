Kesha, Shawn Mendes + More Celebrity Arrivals at the 2019 American Music Awards

The red carpet has rolled out at the 2019 American Music Awards — and celebrities are arriving dressed to the nines.

Kesha stepped out in style in a head-to-toe Versace outfit. The “We R Who We R” hit maker wore a printed robe with matching thigh-high boots. She accessorized with layered jewelry.

Kesha in Versace. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Fifth Harmony alum Lauren Jauregui hit the red carpet in a python-print ball gown. The snakeskin-inspired fabrication is huge for fall, as are other prints such as leopard, cow and crocodile.

Lauren Jauregui in a python-print dress. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Sofia Carson wore a sequined silver one-shouldered gown from Maison Francesco Scognamiglio.

Sofia Carson in Maison Francesco Scognamiglio. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The metallic colorway was also chosen by Alyson Stoner. The “Camp Rock” alum wore a crystal-covered pantsuit with a plunging corset top underneath. Black sandals completed the look.

Alyson Stoner in a sparkly pantsuit with sandals. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

On the men’s end, Shawn Mendes looked stylish in an eggplant-colored suit with a teal button-down underneath. Black boots finished the look.

Shawn Mendes in a suit and black shoes. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The host of the 2019 AMAs is Ciara, known for hits like “Level Up” and “1,2 Step.” The top nominated artist is Post Malone with seven; Halsey and Ariana Grande each received six nods.

At this year’s American Music Awards, Taylor Swift is being honored with the Artist of the Decade award and will perform a medley of her biggest hits. Other performers include Selena Gomez, Thomas Rhett and Green Day.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards.

