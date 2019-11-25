Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 AMAs: Selena Gomez, Billy Porter + More

From neon colors to dramatic accessories, celebrities didn’t hold back with their red carpet style at the American Music Awards tonight.

For instance, Selena Gomez stepped out at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles wearing head-to-toe neon green.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer wore a strapless Versace minidress with gold button detailing and matching pumps. The outfit came complete with sparkling jewels from Roberto Coin.

Selena Gomez in Versace. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lil Nas X too chose a neon green outfit. The “Old Town Road” performer wore a bold suit with a trendy zebra-print shirt underneath. For shoes, he selected chunky shoes in the same lime shade — which came complete with a square toe.

Lil Nas X in neon green. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Like Lil Nas X, Lizzo did the square toe trend. The “Good as Hell” entertainer wore Stuart Weitzman shoes with the rectangular shape, teamed with a ruffled orange Valentino minidress.

Lizzo in Valentino and Stuart Weitzman shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Carrie Underwood did the platform trend. Underwood glistened in a sparkly purple gown with a thigh-high slit. On her feet, she wore gold ankle-strap sandals with the supportive base.

Carrie Underwood in a sequined purple gown and strappy sandals. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Billy Porter wore an eye-catching headpiece from Stephen Jones Millinery. Aside from the hat, he wore a Thom Browne spring ’20 look with shiny black-and-white wingtips.

Billy Porter in Thom Browne. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

