Taylor Swift’s Instagrams Were Actually Sneak Peeks of Her Outfits in the Music Video for ‘Me!’

After weeks of fan theories and vague Instagrams, Taylor Swift finally announced that she was releasing a new song, “Me!” featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.

Not only did she drop a new single but she also shared a full music video to go along with her surprise. And, it turns out that many of her Instagram posts were actually close-up pictures of her outfits in the video.

The video shows Swift and Urie posing as a couple in a fight — in French. Throughout the scenes that follow, the songstress makes multiple outfit changes, including switches in footwear.

In the first look, she paired her black and white tulle dress with a set of bright pink pointed-toe heels with embellished straps.

Once she moves outside, her ensemble goes business chic as she wears a pastel yellow suit with a pink tie. Peeking out from under the pant of her suit is a pair of metallic heeled sandals, matching those of the dancers around her.

Related Taylor Swift Does the Tie-Dye Trend in Pastels With the Coolest Sneakers Best-Dressed Celebs on the Red Carpet at the Time 100 Gala Taylor Swift's Leggy Spring Look Includes Floral Shorts & Retro Gucci Sneakers

While her third outfit doesn’t feature footwear as her dress magically turns into a waterfall, the fourth look pays homage to the ’60s in a retro pink dress. Her shoes to match are a metallic flat with a pointed toe.

The next ensemble shows Swift in a blue set leading a group as she marches in blue knee-high boots with silver embellishments.

For her second-to-last look of the four-minute video, the singer goes back to her Tennessee roots and slips on a pair of white cowboy boots to dance alongside Urie.

The final outfit change again didn’t feature visible shoes as Swift’s dress melted into a colorful stream of paint.

Watch the video below of FN’s cover shoot with Selena Gomez.

Want more?

Taylor Swift Does the Tie-Dye Trend in Pastels With the Coolest Sneakers