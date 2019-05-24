Alicia Silverstone Shares What She Really Thinks About K-Swiss x ‘Clueless’ Sneakers

Stacey Dash (L) and Alicia Silverstone as Beverly Hills teens Dionne and Cher in the 1996 movie "Clueless."

K-Swiss sent fans of ’90s teen rom-com “Clueless” into a frenzy this month when it dropped sneakers inspired by the movie. Yesterday, Alicia Silverstone — who plays lead character Cher in the film — weighed in with her thoughts on the shoes.

“.@KSWISS Cher digs this look but wishes it was #CrueltyFree and made without leather,” the actress wrote on Twitter.

. @KSWISS Cher digs this look but wishes it was #CrueltyFree and made without leather 💛 https://t.co/Im5BO5lBHx — Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) May 23, 2019

Silverstone is a longtime vegan and animal rights/environmental activist.

K-Swiss responded to the 42-year-old star’s critique on Twitter, writing back: “We are thrilled that Cher digs the look! We completely agree with you, the plaid shoe is 100% cruelty free, and this year we have new materials partners for our first four conscious, recycled, cruelty-free shoes. Every company MUST make this transition, and it’s our top priority.“

We are thrilled that Cher digs the look! We completely agree with you, the plaid shoe is 100% cruelty free, and this year we have new materials partners for our first four conscious, recycled, cruelty-free shoes. Every company MUST make this transition, and it's our top priority. — K•SWISS (@KSWISS) May 23, 2019

While Silverstone has long been an animal rights activist, vegan footwear has become bigger than ever, with brands like ASOS and Topshop dramatically increasing their vegan stock within the past year.

K-Swiss has two sneakers inspired by the film, both variations on its Classic VN. The first is a white sneaker with a plaid lining; the second has a yellow plaid upper with a white outsole. Both shoes retail for $80 and are available for purchase on Kswiss.com.

Both colorways of the K-Swiss x “Clueless” Classic VN sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

