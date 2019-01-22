Proof That Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Has the Most Adorable Style

Olympia Ohanian and father Alexis Ohanian watch Serena Williams at the 2019 Mastercard Hopman Cup.

Serena Williams’ 1-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., is stealing hearts with her adorable style.

Olympia, who Williams shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, has an incredible shoe wardrobe — filled with teensy Nike sneakers just like her mama’s.

While watching Williams play at the 2019 MasterCard Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia this month, Olympia was clad in a casual but stylish look: a leopard-print sweatsuit and Off-White x Nike sneakers in a black and white colorway.

Alexis Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. watch Serena Williams at the 2019 Mastercard Hopman Cup in January 2019. CREDIT: James Gourley/Shutterstock

Olympia sported the same sneakers in December as she watched her aunt, Venus Williams, square off against her mother. The toddler paired the kicks with a collared Burberry dress in the brand’s signature plaid.

When she’s not watching one of her mother’s tennis matches, Olympia goes for even more casual looks. She sported black logo’d Nike T-shirt and blue and pink Nike Velcro’d kicks as she hung out on a playground swing in November.

The celebrity child has also been known to go shoeless while out and about. She ditched her shoes for a walk with her Reddit co-founder father in Paris this June. Olympia had a pale purple bow in her hair and white socks on her feet.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia leave their hotel in Paris in June 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

While sneakers are her go-to, Olympia is also a fan of more formal footwear. In April, she wore a pink minidress with shiny gold ballet flats as her babysitter carted her around in New York.

Olympia Ohanian wears gold flats with a hot-pink dress while out in New York in April 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Want more?

Serena Williams Returns to the Australian Open — a Look at Her On-Court Style

Serena Williams’ Bright Green Jumpsuit & Fishnets Are the Talk of Australian Open