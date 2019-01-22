Sign up for our newsletter today!

Proof That Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia Has the Most Adorable Style

By Ella Chochrek
Olympia Ohanian and father Alexis Ohanian watch Serena Williams at the 2019 Mastercard Hopman Cup.
Serena Williams’ 1-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., is stealing hearts with her adorable style.

Olympia, who Williams shares with husband Alexis Ohanian, has an incredible shoe wardrobe — filled with teensy Nike sneakers just like her mama’s.

While watching Williams play at the 2019 MasterCard Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia this month, Olympia was clad in a casual but stylish look: a leopard-print sweatsuit and Off-White x Nike sneakers in a black and white colorway.

Alexis Ohanian and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. watch Serena Williams at the 2019 Mastercard Hopman Cup in January 2019.
Olympia sported the same sneakers in December as she watched her aunt, Venus Williams, square off against her mother. The toddler paired the kicks with a collared Burberry dress in the brand’s signature plaid.

When she’s not watching one of her mother’s tennis matches, Olympia goes for even more casual looks. She sported black logo’d Nike T-shirt and blue and pink Nike Velcro’d kicks as she hung out on a playground swing in November.

"More."

The celebrity child has also been known to go shoeless while out and about. She ditched her shoes for a walk with her Reddit co-founder father in Paris this June. Olympia had a pale purple bow in her hair and white socks on her feet.

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia leave their hotel in Paris in June 2018.
While sneakers are her go-to, Olympia is also a fan of more formal footwear. In April, she wore a pink minidress with shiny gold ballet flats as her babysitter carted her around in New York.

Olympia Ohanian wears gold flats with a hot-pink dress while out in New York in April 2018.
