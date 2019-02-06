Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Commands Attention in a White Cape at the State of Union

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is among the many Democratic women sporting all-white for tonight’s State of the Union address.

The Congresswoman stepped out in sleek white trousers with a slim-fitting top, draping a white cape over her shoulders. On her feet, she sported brown pointy-toed pumps. Ocasio-Cortez subtly showed her support for a number of issues with buttons pinned to her label.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez walks into Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Feb. 5, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 29-year-old joined a series of Democratic women in wearing white, a color picked in reference to the suffragette movement. By wearing white, Democratic women are sending a message: They support the economic security of women and their families.

As her guest for the night, Ocasio-Cortez brought Ana Maria Archila, an activist who confronted former Sen. Jeff Flake in an elevator during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., (R) arrives with her guest, Ana Maria Archila, to hear President Donald Trump deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Archila, who works as co-executive director of Center for Popular Democracy Action, told Flake about her own experience with sexual assault, urging him not to vote for Kavanaugh, who himself had been accused by multiple women of inappropriate behavior.

“I’m proud to announce that my #StateOfTheUnion guest will be @AnaMariaArchil2. Ana Maria is the NY14-er who famously jumped into the elevator with Sen. Flake to elevate the stories of survivors everywhere. She‘s living proof that the courage within all of us can change the [world].” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted of her guest.

Like Ocasio-Cortez, Archila wore an all-white look, selecting a ruffled white blouse and flared trousers. She completed her look with multicolored beads and classic black pumps.

