Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Marches in Puerto Rican Day Parade in Sensible Sam Edelman Flats

While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez typically wears heels to work, she smartly ditched the pumps in favor of flat shoes today as she walked in the Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York.

The Congresswoman marched in an electric blue dress and sensible flat loafers from Sam Edelman.

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez walks in the Puerto Rican Day Parade on Sunday, June 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at AOC’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ocasio-Cortez’ affordable shoes feature a suede upper, with slip-on entry, a stacked heel and a pointed toe. The shoes retail for $120 but are on sale on Zappos.com now, where you can get them for $81 (33% off).

Sam Edelman Lewellyn loafer. CREDIT: Zappos.com

As for her beauty look, Ocasio-Cortez went with her usual bold red lipstick. She wore her hair slicked back into a low bun, accessorizing with a series of buttons and an Apple watch.

The rising Democratic star, who represents New York’s District 14 (Bronx and Queens) looked jovial as she walked in the Manhattan parade. The 29-year-old gained national recognition while running for Congress, when she unseated 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley last June in the Democratic primary.

Since taking to Congress, AOC has faced scrutiny over her wardrobe appearance, an occurrence common among female candidates and elected officials. Critics called her out for sharing her lipstick shade on Twitter (she did so in response to followers’ requests), as well as for wearing pricey designer duds for a photo shoot (the clothes were borrowed).

