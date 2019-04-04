Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez & ‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan Van Ness Twin in Pink on Capitol Hill

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a surprise twinning moment with Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye” fame.

The Fab 5 paid a visit to the congresswoman today in Washington, D.C. — and of course, the fashion was swoonworthy.

Ocasio-Cortez looked chic in a bold fuchsia power suit, which she teamed with a black V-necked top and classic black pumps. She wore her hair down and accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

Van Ness also opted for pink, stepping out in a bubblegum sweater and a flowing multicolored skirt. The hair guru — who is known for his gender-bending style — selected bold booties to complete his ensemble. The two-toned ankle boots featured a pointed silhouette; the shoes had white and black polka dots on one panel and shiny pink detailing on the other.

JVN’s “Queer Eye” co-stars Antoni Porowski and Tan France had a twinning moment of their own, both stepping out in collared jackets, white T-shirts and slim-fitting jeans for their meeting on Capitol Hill. Apart from talking with AOC, the Fab 5 met with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who sported a long-sleeved red dress and nude pumps.

.@QueerEye: feel free to let us know when you want @RepAOC & me to fill in next. #Fab5 pic.twitter.com/THjnPSCFcR — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 4, 2019

The “Queer Eye” men (aside from Karamo Brown) were in town to throw support behind the Equality Act, which would amend the Civil Rights Act to make discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity illegal. Van Ness, Porowski, France and Bobby Berk participated in a panel at Library of Congress on Wednesday to advocate for the Equality Act.

