Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals Her Remedy for Walking in Heels for 12 Hours

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram last night to show her 2.8 million followers her remedy for wearing pumps for over 10 hours. “If you want to know what life as a congresswoman is like, I am currently stepping on bags of frozen broccoli in my kitchen because my feet just got wild cramps from walking around in heels for 12 hours,” AOC wrote over a snap of her foot and, as stated, a bag of greens from the freezer.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wearing brown heels at the premiere of “Knock Down the House” at SXSW. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 29-year-old New York Democrat explained she doesn’t have to wear pumps for her job, but sometimes she prefers to. “People are asking if I’m required to wear heels for work, the answer is NO I don’t have to wear heels, I was just trying to wear cute ankle boots and feel my jush today, okay?!” She then added in parenthesis, “But I also have yet to see the speaker wear flats 👠.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R) wearing black heels with Rep. Ilhan Omar on Capitol Hill in Washington. CREDIT: Shutterstock

AOC followed that up by posting a photo of herself in the ankle boots during an outing. “True life: I toured LGA construction and lobbied for solar panels and living wage jobs in ankle boots and now I’m stepping on frozen broccoli for it,” the Bronx native quipped.

