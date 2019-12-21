Alex Rodriguez Is The Ultimate Cool Dad In Leather Sneakers At J-Lo’s Super Bowl Rehearsal

While Jennifer Lopez gets most of the credit for her style, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez is proving that he too is on-trend.

The former Yankees star shared a sweet behind-the-scenes shot with his daughter Natasha from J-Lo’s Super Bowl performance rehearsal. While Natasha kept it casual in a Champion t-shirt, patterned leggings and a pair of black classic Vans Old Skool sneakers, her dad stepped it up; A-Rod wore a cream sweater over a white button-down paired with khaki pants and a set of sleek brown leather lace-up sneakers with a white outsole. The silhouette is the Gamma, a look from a high-end brand he is fond of: Alma Mater.

He captioned the father-daughter post: “Super Bowl rehearsal with Natasha. These days it’s the only way I can get her to spend time with her old man (see cane), but I’ll take it. #Tashi.”

Rodriguez released a limited-edition take on the burgeoning brand’s Gamma silhouette in November.

“I wanted a sneaker that now that I’m retired — and I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since [the New York Yankees] won the world championship — [but] I wanted to have a sneaker that makes you look younger and cooler,” Rodriguez told FN. “That’s what I was trying to do and I think we landed it.”

