Alessandra Ambrosio Sports Havaianas Flip Flops Leaving Yoga Class in LA

Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday after leaving her go-to yoga spot. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel was seen wearing a gray sports bra and short leggings while holding her yoga mat and a change of clothes. Her hair was up in a bun and she had on black aviators, layered necklaces and a watch. Instead of sporting sneakers, she had on a simple pair of Havaianas sandal flip flops, presumably to take them off easier for her yoga class.

Alessandra Ambrosio. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The Brazilian supermodel and mother of two is an avid yoga practitioner and has been spotted leaving yoga classes before. On one occasion, she was seen exiting the venue wearing purple leggings emblazoned with palm trees, a T-shirt, and another pair of flip flops. Outside of working out, Ambrosio keeps her look flexible and appropriate for the occasion, whether it’s a black-tie gala or a work function. For her more relaxed days, she’s been known to slip into high-tech sneakers or slip-ons for her day-to-day affairs.

Alessandra Ambrosio leaving yoga.

Ambrosio is perhaps known more for her stunning red carpet looks that show off her statuesque figure. She tends to gravitate towards sexy, sky-high stilettos and strappy sandals that elongate her toned legs from designer brands like Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin. She likes to pair them with short hemlines and minidresses for her more formal events. She was recently spotted at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in an ethereal white Ralph & Russo couture gown and silver gladiator sandals.

Alessandra Ambrosio at Cannes Film Festival. CREDIT: Benainous+Catarina+Perusseau/REX

Want More?

Alessandra Ambrosio and Gisele Bündchen Strut Out in Sky-High Heels for Rosa Cha Store Opening

Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Minidress and Trendy Distressed Sneakers for Daughter’s Birthday

Alessandra Ambrosio Sports Flip-Flops Leaving Yoga in L.A.