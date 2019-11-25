Agnez Mo Wears Sandals With Crystal-Covered Flowers to the AMAs

Agnez Mo wore glistening crystal-accented sandals on the red carpet at the 2019 American Music Awards last night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Indonesian singer-songwriter hit the event in a lacy yellow gown with a sweetheart neckline and a thigh-baring slit, perfect for showing off her footwear.

Agnez Mo in Giuseppe Zanotti sandals at the 2019 American Music Awards, Nov. 24. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Mo’s crystal-adorned sandals came from Giuseppe Zanotti. The ankle-strap heels featured an embellished floral brooch on the strap, with a rounded toe and a 4-inch stiletto heel.

A close-up look at Agnez Mo’s Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

While not available in the silver colorway that Mo chose, the shoes can be purchased on Nordstrom.com for $947, marked down by 50% from the original $1,895 retail price.

Giuseppe Zanotti sandals with Swarovski floral embellishment. CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

The triple threat accessorized her look with a metallic clutch and drop earrings. She wore her hair pulled into a half-up, half-down style.

Agnez Mo in Giuseppe Zanotti sandals at the 2019 American Music Awards, Nov. 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The AMAs featured performances from some of the hottest names in music, among them Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and Post Malone. Swift was awarded with one of the evening’s biggest honors, the Artist of the Decade award. The show was hosted by “Level Up” hit maker Ciara, who also performed.

Swift was the biggest winner of the night, taking home six trophies. Tied for second place were Khalid and BTS, with three wins each.

