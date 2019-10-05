Adwoa Aboah Looks Sleek and Snazzy in Balenciaga Boots, Green Midi Dress

Adwoa Aboah looks glamorous both on and off the runway and even in elevators. The British model this week posed in a chic and colorful outfit in the elevator of The Design Museum in London.

The 27-year-old wore a green midi dress that was lined down the front with different shaped buttons and featured flowing sleeves.

On her feet, Aboah wore a pair of yellow tartan patterned boots with a black block heel that elevated the model even further. The Balenciaga yellow and pink plaid over the knee boots, which were a part of the label’s fall/winter ’18 collection are available for $698 on mytheresea.com.

The fashion influencer is known to rock statement street style and can often be seen sporting sneakers when she is off duty. The model posed in a more casual outfit last week for an Instagram post. She wore a Nike sweatshirt with a white collared shirt underneath it. She matched it with a pair of jeans and accessorised the look with a black belt. For footwear, Aboah wore a pair of Converse One Star low top black sneakers.

