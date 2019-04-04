Beyoncé Joins Adidas Family — See Her Sneaker Style Through the Years

Beyoncé is officially Team adidas. Today, the athletic brand announced that it has entered a multilayered partnership with the singer, which will include new signature footwear and apparel, as well as a re-launch of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park brand.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” Beyoncé said in a statement. “Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

The star is no stranger to the athletic world after launching Ivy Park, her athleisure label, in 2016, with Topshop’s Sir Philip Green. The assortment included leggings, tops, sports bras, sweatpants, sweatshirts and slide sandals. In November last year, Beyoncé cut ties with Green, and her Parkwood compan bought out the British businessman’s 50 percent share in Ivy Park.

While Beyoncé has perfected the art of dancing in high heels, she is no stranger to sneakers. Through the years she’s been spotted in Adidas styles, including the label’s popular Ultraboost silhouettes, as well as other brands such as Nike and Converse.

