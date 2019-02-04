Adam Levine Shows Off Street-Style Savvy in a Windbreaker & Sneakers at Super Bowl 53

Maroon 5 provided the entertainment for tonight’s Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta — and Adam Levine didn’t disappoint with his onstage style.
The 39-year-old frontman stepped out in a black windbreaker with orange and pink detailing, which he paired with skinny pants.
The “Girls Like You” singer completed his look with white and brown Nike Air Jordan 1 x Travis Scott “Mocha” high-top sneakers, which feature pale-pink laces. It comes as no surprise that he selected the Scott-branded sneakers, as the rapper made an appearance on the Super Bowl stage tonight.
He had on a thick chain around his neck and a bracelet on his wrist.
The “Voice” judge then slipped off his windbreaker to reveal a brown tanktop, which he removed to show off his tattooed chest.
Levine was joined onstage by his bandmates, where they performed several of their biggest hits, including “Sunday Morning,” “Sugar” and “This Love.”
Festivities kicked off today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Gladys Knight’s National Anthem performance.
The 7-time Grammy winner dazzled in a white knee-length dress with sparkly detailing as she delivered her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” For footwear, the Atlanta native chose glittery silver booties with a stiletto heel.
She wore her hair in a beehive hairstyle with a silver barrette for a little sparkle. Knight had a large cocktail ring on one finger and a bangle around her wrist.
See more stylish Super Bowl performers from years past, such as Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Katy Perry, by clicking through the gallery.
