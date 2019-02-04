Adam Levine Shows Off Street-Style Savvy in a Windbreaker & Sneakers at Super Bowl 53

Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs during halftime of NFL Super Bowl 53.

Maroon 5 provided the entertainment for tonight’s Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta — and Adam Levine didn’t disappoint with his onstage style.

The 39-year-old frontman stepped out in a black windbreaker with orange and pink detailing, which he paired with skinny pants.

Adam Levine performs at the Super Bowl. CREDIT: Charlie Riedel/Shutterstock

The “Girls Like You” singer completed his look with white and brown Nike Air Jordan 1 x Travis Scott “Mocha” high-top sneakers, which feature pale-pink laces. It comes as no surprise that he selected the Scott-branded sneakers, as the rapper made an appearance on the Super Bowl stage tonight.

A closer look at Adam Levine’s sneakers. CREDIT: Charlie Riedel/Shutterstock

He had on a thick chain around his neck and a bracelet on his wrist.

The “Voice” judge then slipped off his windbreaker to reveal a brown tanktop, which he removed to show off his tattooed chest.

Levine was joined onstage by his bandmates, where they performed several of their biggest hits, including “Sunday Morning,” “Sugar” and “This Love.”

Adam Levine goes shirtless on stage at the Super Bowl. CREDIT: Jeff Roberson/Shutterstock

Festivities kicked off today at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with Gladys Knight’s National Anthem performance.

The 7-time Grammy winner dazzled in a white knee-length dress with sparkly detailing as she delivered her rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” For footwear, the Atlanta native chose glittery silver booties with a stiletto heel.

Gladys Knight sings the national anthem before Super Bowl 53. CREDIT: Charlie Riedel/Shutterstock

She wore her hair in a beehive hairstyle with a silver barrette for a little sparkle. Knight had a large cocktail ring on one finger and a bangle around her wrist.

See more stylish Super Bowl performers from years past, such as Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Katy Perry, by clicking through the gallery.

Want more?

Conor McGregor and His Son Are Adorable Twins in Purple Jackets at Super Bowl 53

LA Rams Debut First NFL Male Cheerleaders at Super Bowl — See What They’re Wearing