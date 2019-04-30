50 Cent ‘Definitely Isn’t Wearing’ Kanye West’s Latest Shoe

When it comes to Kanye West’s latest fashion choice, 50 Cent is less than impressed.

The “In Da Club” rapper took to Instagram last night to share his thoughts on West’s newest shoes — an odd pair of gray sock-fit booties that almost appeared to have no sole.

“Welp now I know I’m not a style icon, 😆I’m definitely not wearing that s***,” 50 Cent wrote. “LOL GET THE F*** OUTTA HERE MAN. #lecheminduroi#bransoncognac #FOFTY.”

The hitmaker also sounded off in the comments, leaving no ambiguity as to what he thought of the unconventional look.

“What in the ‘spare some change’ type s*** is this,” he said in one comment.

“😟No this is not a rich n**** Vibe, 🤦‍♂️ I’m out ok I’m gone,” he wrote in another.

This is not the first time the rappers have butted heads. In September 2007, the pair infamously partook in some playful beef as they fought to see whose album would sell better. West’s “Graduation” smoked 50 Cent’s”Curtis” — with album sales topping off at 957,000 and 691,000, respectively.

As for West’s eye-catching footwear from yesterday, the style marked a departure from his typical Yeezy products. The futuristic style could be Yeezy’s answer to Balenciaga’s sock-fit trainer — and it could be a prototype that the 41-year-old never plans to unveil to the public. Only time will tell.

