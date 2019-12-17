The Worst-Dressed Red Carpet Looks of 2019, According to You

Throughout 2019, there was a wave of revitalized trends from the ’90s, like square-toe shoes and low-rise pants. Stars wore bold colors on the streets and turned monochromatic styling into an everyday go-to look.
Unfortunately, not everyone had a successful year when it came to red carpet style. We took a look back at the worst-dressed red carpet looks from 2019, according to social media.
Nicki Minaj at the 2019 Met Gala
While Nicki Minaj’s embellished pink minidress and custom-made Brothers Vellies sandals were a hit with her fans, others like @StutesmanNicole were disappointed that she didn’t fully embrace the event’s “Camp” theme. “I’m actually really upset nicki minaj didn’t pull up to the met gala looking like her 2010 self,” the Twitter user wrote.
Marion Cotillard at the Cannes Film Festival
Marion Cotillard’s choice of a Balmain ensemble at the Cannes Film Festival did win any accolades. She wore a crop top with shorts and a denim duster. Completing the outfit was a pair of puffer peep-toe booties. Some fans praised her bold look, but not all were impressed. “Of course balmain is behind this mess at cannes,” quipped @laqerfeld.
Noah Centineo at the Teen Choice Awards
“The Fosters” actor Noah Centineo attended the Teen Choice Awards in a laid-back, grunge-inspired look that reminded one user of an outfit from her father’s closet. “[I swear to god] my dad wore this outfit once,” tweeted @biIIionairejoon. Centineo wore a flannel shirt with frayed edges and ripped light-wash jeans with a tapered hem. A pair of low-top white sneakers completed the ensemble.
Lil’ Kim at the MTV Video Music Awards
Rapper Lil’ Kim turned heads at the 2019 MTV VMAs in an outfit featuring variations of purple fringe and black sequins on the bustier with feathers adorning the top and the train. She finished off the look with a pair of gladiator-style black heels with straps that went up the leg. User @PAUSEnowPLAYY called the dress “horrifying!”
