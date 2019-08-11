Sarah Hyland Takes on Summer’s Big Neon Trend at Teen Choice Awards 2019

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are underway — and celebrities are making chic statements today on the red carpet in Hermosa Beach, Calif.

Sarah Hyland fit in with the coastal community’s vibes in a two-piece outfit that incorporated shiny appliqué over a neon orange top and miniskirt. For shoes, she found a perfect companion in a pair of neon orange sandals that had translucent straps over the toes. Hyland embraced the neon trend that was seen on spring ’19 runways by the likes of Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott and Virgil Abloh with Off-White.

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Detail of Sarah Hyland’s sandals at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Lucy Hale commanded attention in a stylish ensemble: a red and black sequined minidress and pointy pumps. The shoes continue the PVC trend that scores of celebrities have been wearing on red carpets and nights on the town. Featuring a plexi upper with black piping and delicate ankle straps, the shoes were set on a nearly 5-inch stiletto heel.

Lucy Hale arrives at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Detail of Lucy Hale’s pumps at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

The “Pretty Little Liars” actress, who has won TCA honors seven times, is one of the evening’s co-hosts along with YouTube personality David Dobrick. Hale is familiar with the duties of the position, having hosted in 2013 alongside “Glee” actor Darren Criss.

Taylor Swift is among the A-listers in attendance at the ceremony, which is airing live. Guests will enjoy performances by Madison Beer, Noah Centineo and Robert Downey Jr., OneRepublic and Bazzi.

As for who will take home those famous surfboard-shaped awards? Lil Nas X has the most nominations of any individual, with a whopping five nods; “Avengers: Endgame” is nominated for nine awards. Like Swift, the Jonas Brothers are already winners — as they’ll receive the Decade Award tonight.

