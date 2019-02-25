In the 2019 Oscars Shoe Game, Only Two Brands Came Out on Top

This year’s Oscars red carpet was full of color, drama and a variety of silhouettes and designers. From Gemma Chan’s hot-pink flowing Valentino tiered frock and Lupita Nyong’o’s white feathered Oscar de la Renta to Glenn Close’s 42 pounds of gold beading on her Carolina Herrera — and likely a similar weight on J.Lo’s fully beaded Tom Ford, this year’s was a crowd pleaser.

The shoes, as per usual with awards shows, veered to the classic, with plenty of black strappy embellished sandals, metallic platforms and a few white pumps thrown in the mix. But unlike other years, only two shoe brands truly dominated the red carpet. Here’s a look at the winners, with a few honorable mentions.

Jimmy Choo

The shoe brand (which recently unveiled a new logo, new handbag and an expansive collection at Milan Fashion Week) may have won the Oscars red carpet shoe competition from the sheer volume of feet they adorned last night. From the actual Oscars red carpet to the Vanity Fair party afterward, there was a whopping total of 40 stars who wore the brand for the big night, according to brand representatives.

A pair of Shiloh sandals by Jimmy Choo underneath Gemma Chan’s Valentino gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tessa Thompson in a Chanel gown and Jimmy Choo Amaris sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brie Larson in Celine with Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandal. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kate Bosworth in a Cong Tri gown and Jimmy Choo’s Minny sandal. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A pair of Jimmy Choo’s Max platform sandals underneath Jennifer Lopez’s Tom Ford gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Giuseppe Zanotti

While the Italian designer didn’t have as many showgoers sporting his shoes as Jimmy Choo (between 20 and 25, according to brand reps), he had two very big names wearing two pairs of very big shoes. Glenn Close continued her reign as a style icon on the 2019 red carpet, wearing Zanotti’s gold mirrored Betty platform sandal underneath her custom Carolina Herrera gown. Lady Gaga, meanwhile, stuck to her tried-and-true custom black platform boots that the designer created for her. After a Grammy and an Oscar, these boots must be good luck for the singer.

Glenn Close in custom Carolina Herrera with Giuseppe Zanotti ’s Betty platform sandal on-foot underneath. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga walking off a red carpet stage at the Oscars in her custom Giuseppe Zanotti platform boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Stephan James in Giuseppe Zanotti boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Amanda Seyfried at the <em>Vanity Fair</em> party in Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Heidi Klum at the <em>Vanity Fair</em> party in bejweled Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Christian Louboutin

Long the red carpet king and one of the most recognizable names to its viewers, Louboutin was less visible at this year’s Oscars and surrounding events. Most notably, Best Supporting Actress winner Regina King donned pair of the designer’s white pumps with an Oscar de la Renta gown, and Jennifer Hudson performed onstage in another pair.

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta and matching Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Amy Adams on the red carpet in Christian Louboutin shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jennifer Hudson performing onstage at the Oscars in custom Pamella Roland and Christian Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tracee Ellis Ross in a Versace gown and Christian Louboutin shoes at the<em> Vanity Fair</em> party. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Honorable Mention: Roger Vivier

Always a more niche brand for the red carpet, Vivier had only one moment — but it was a good one: Actress Lupita Nyong’o wore a pair of with her feathered Oscar de la Renta frock to the Vanity Fair party.

Lupita Nyong’o in Oscar de la Renta and Roger Vivier sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Honorable Mention: Neil J. Rodgers

It’s challenging to compete with the big brands on the red carpet, but Neil J. Rodgers held his own with a pair of yellow satin platform sandals underneath that were as delightful as Constance Wu was on the red carpet.

Constance Wu in a yellow Versace gown with matching yellow satin Neil J. Rodgers platform sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Honorable Mention: Tabitha Simmons

Leave it to Amandla Stenberg to rock a pair of boots (by Tabitha Simmons, no less) when everyone else was playing it safe with sandals.

Amandla Stenberg at the <em>Vanity Fair</em> party in a pair of Tabitha Simmons boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

