Taylor Swift Wears Fierce Crystal-Covered Boots & More Celebs at the 2019 MTV VMAs

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet is underway — and celebrities are turning out in eye-catching, risk-taking ensembles.

Taylor Swift, who’s reportedly opening tonight’s awards, was one of the first stars on the red carpet at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The “Cornelia Street” singer wore a neon printed Versace blazer with a sparkly pink top underneath. For footwear, Swift reached for black thigh-high boots by Christian Louboutin with a pointed silhouette, stiletto heel and embellishment throughout.

Elsewhere, Megan Thee Stallion also opted for thigh-highs. The “Hot Girl Summer” entertainer wore black over-the-knee boots with silver embellishment that coordinated with the rest of her ensemble: a blazer, bra top and high-waisted hot pants.

Ava Max likewise went with boots — choosing a silhouette that adheres to one of fall’s biggest trends: platforms. The “Sweet But Psycho” hitmaker wore a superhero-like cape with her chunky-soled boots, opting for a platform style that added several extra inches of height.

Meanwhile, Zara Larsson opted for a feminine red carpet aesthetic. The pop star wore a baby pink gown with a long train and silver ankle-strap sandals.

At this year’s VMAs, Swift and Ariana Grande lead the field with 10 nominations apiece. Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are among the breakthrough stars to receive nominations; comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is hosting.

While the red carpet is already underway, the show itself doesn’t start until 8 p.m. ET.

