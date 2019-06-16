Lindsey Vonn & More Celebs Rock the Naked Sandal Trend at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Lindsey Vonn stunned at the MTV Music Awards on Saturday wearing one of summer’s hottest footwear trends: the naked sandal.

The Under Armour ambassador opted for a pair of barely-there black sandals that elongated her legs, as well as a plunging high-low dress featuring decadent shoulder embellishments.

Lindsey Vonn arrives at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a high-low dress and barely-there sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Following her lead, “The Hills” star Audrina Patridge opted for simple ankle strap sandals, which she wore with a halter cocktail dress.

Audrina Patridge arrives at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in strappy ankle sandals and a high neck black gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Mischa Barton, who will join Patridge on the MTV reality show’s reboot set to launch this summer, was also a vision in black wearing a ethereal noir number complete with glittering sheer overlays.

Mischa Barton arrives at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a glittering, floor-length gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While slinky heels had a major moment, others stars like Lizzo opted for comfort. The burgeoning pop singer paired a fur-trimmed, lime green dress with Gucci’s bejeweled Flashtrek sneakers, a notably luxe dad sneaker style.

Lizzo arrives at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards in a fur-trimmed dress and Gucci Flashtrek sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

