Sparkling Heels Are Trending on the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Red Carpet

Glittering accents were a main theme tonight in L.A. among celebrity ensembles at the 2019 MTV Movie Awards, from apparel all the way down to footwear.

Jada Pinkett Smith wears Giuseppe Zanotti heels on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Detail of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Giuseppe Zanotti Susine pumps. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A-listers like Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish opted for full-on sparkle with their looks. Smith stunned in a sequined pant suit and patent leather pumps with heel embellishments from Giuseppe Zanotti’s fall ’19 collection, while Haddish opted for a champagne-colored off-the-shoulder number with matching sparkly sandals by Stuart Weitzman.

Tiffany Haddish wears Stuart Weitzman sandals on the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Detail of Tiffany Haddish’s Stuart Weitzman sandals on the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Rapper Chanel West Coast also added a little shine below the ankle with a pair of metallic strappy heels from Sophia Webster, worn with a sheer and 3D-accented mini dress.

Chanel West Coast wears Sophia Webster sandals on the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Detail of Chanel West Coast’s Stuart Weitzman sandals on the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Shutterstock

“Pose” star MJ Rodriguez also hopped on the trend; the actress chose to complement her mustard-colored dress with a pair of clear, bedazzled pumps from Christian Louboutin, featuring the brand’s towering stiletto heel and signature red bottom.

See more celebrities that sparkled on the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet.

Want More?

Lindsey Vonn & More Celebs Rock the Naked Sandal Trend at the MTV Movie & TV Awards

Taylor Swift’s 5-Inch Pink Heels and Shimmery Shorts Are a Head-Turning Combo at Song Release Party

Did Gigi, Bella & Lenny Kravitz Break Instagram at the CR Runway for LuisaViaRoma Show?