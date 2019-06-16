Sparkling Heels Are Trending on the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 Red Carpet

Glittering accents were a main theme tonight in L.A. among celebrity ensembles at the 2019 MTV Movie Awards, from apparel all the way down to footwear.
A-listers like Jada Pinkett Smith and Tiffany Haddish opted for full-on sparkle with their looks. Smith stunned in a sequined pant suit and patent leather pumps with heel embellishments from Giuseppe Zanotti’s fall ’19 collection, while Haddish opted for a champagne-colored off-the-shoulder number with matching sparkly sandals by Stuart Weitzman.
Rapper Chanel West Coast also added a little shine below the ankle with a pair of metallic strappy heels from Sophia Webster, worn with a sheer and 3D-accented mini dress.
“Pose” star MJ Rodriguez also hopped on the trend; the actress chose to complement her mustard-colored dress with a pair of clear, bedazzled pumps from Christian Louboutin, featuring the brand’s towering stiletto heel and signature red bottom.
See more celebrities that sparkled on the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet.
Want More?
Lindsey Vonn & More Celebs Rock the Naked Sandal Trend at the MTV Movie & TV Awards
Taylor Swift’s 5-Inch Pink Heels and Shimmery Shorts Are a Head-Turning Combo at Song Release Party
Did Gigi, Bella & Lenny Kravitz Break Instagram at the CR Runway for LuisaViaRoma Show?