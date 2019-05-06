All of the Celebrity Arrivals on the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2019

The first Monday in May is officially here and celebs are arriving at the 2019 Met Gala.

Lady Gaga hit the pastel pink carpet in a dramatic fuschia Brandon Maxwell gown featuring bows before stripping down to a sparkly black lingerie look.

Lady Gaga wearing Brandon Maxwell at the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

The iconic “Born This Way” singer, who is known for her over-the-top fashion choices, also wore fishnets and 10-inch Pleaser platform boots featuring a lace-up design and a beaded finish.

Lady Gaga wearing 10-inch Pleaser platforms. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Serena Williams chose to rock neon yellow Off-White Nike AF1 sneakers with a neon yellow dress featuring pink embellishing throughout.

Serena Williams wearing neon Off-White AF1 sneakers with a pink and yellow gown. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Serena Williams wearing Nike Off-White sneakers with a gold anklet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Billy Porter made quite the entrance sporting a bold gold look by The Blonds ,complete with custom Giuseppe Zanotti gold glitter boots.

Billy Porter wearing The Blonds. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

Click through the gallery for live updates of the celebrity and designer arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

