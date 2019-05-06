All of the Celebrity Arrivals on the Red Carpet at Met Gala 2019

The first Monday in May is officially here and celebs are arriving at the 2019 Met Gala.
Lady Gaga hit the pastel pink carpet in a dramatic fuschia Brandon Maxwell gown featuring bows before stripping down to a sparkly black lingerie look.
The iconic “Born This Way” singer, who is known for her over-the-top fashion choices, also wore fishnets and 10-inch Pleaser platform boots featuring a lace-up design and a beaded finish.
Meanwhile, Serena Williams chose to rock neon yellow Off-White Nike AF1 sneakers with a neon yellow dress featuring pink embellishing throughout.
Billy Porter made quite the entrance sporting a bold gold look by The Blonds ,complete with custom Giuseppe Zanotti gold glitter boots.
Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.
“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.
