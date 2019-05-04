Celebs Are Coordinating Their Shoes & Hats for Chic Kentucky Derby Red Carpet Looks

The Kentucky Derby is here — and as usual, it’s all about the hat and heel combos.

Celebrities arrived to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., clad in stylish hats that they coordinated to their shoes.

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter, Dannielynn, looked adorable in a pale pink dress with ruffles and pearls. The 12-year-old tied together her look with an oversized, bow-adorned hat and pink block-heeled sandals. Her father, Larry Birkhead, wore a pale pink suit with a fun horse-printed tie and brown lace-up shoes.

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead at the Kentucky Derby. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A close-up shot of Danielynn and Larry Birkhead’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Star Jones looked Derby-ready in a floral halter-style dress and black sandals with rosette detailing. The talk show host wore an over-the-top feathered hat — plus, she carried an adorable white dog that had on a black tulle bow.

Star Jones carrying her dog at the Kentucky Derby. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A closer look at Jones’ sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

NSYNC alum Joey Fatone proved that men can join in on the hat and shoe game, too. The former boy band member wore a white and blue patterned suit with a white button-down and a matching bow-tie. He had on a blue newsboy cap and white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

Joey Fatone in a suit with Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A closer look at Fatone’s sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield and girlfriend Emily Wilkinson went hatless. The NFL star sported a blue linen suit with a navy tie and brown dress shoes. Wilkinson wore a red and pink dress with cut-out detailing and a high neckline. Her shoes were gold block-heeled sandals.

Emily Wilkinson and Baker Mayfield at Churchill Downs. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A shoe shot showing the styles worn by Wilkinson and Mayfield. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Rounding out the pack was Stephen Amell with wife, Cassandra. The “Arrow” actor wore a navy suit with brown shoes, while his sweetheart had on a wild rose-adorned hat, a white A-line dress and pointy navy pumps.

Stephen Amell and Cassandra Amell posing at the Kentucky Derby. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A close-up of the Amells’ shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s outfits.

See the best hats and heels of the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Want more?

Anna Nicole Smith’s Cute Daughter Is Derby-Ready in Hot-Pink Heels That Are Perfect for Tweens

Thanks to Jordan Brand, Kentucky Derby Fashion This Year Might Be All About the Sneakers

Fashion Rewind: Looking Back at the Best Styles from the Kentucky Derby Through the Years