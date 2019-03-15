Anne Hathaway & More VIPs Celebrate Hudson Yards’ Grand Opening

Fashion fans and industry tastemakers celebrated the highly anticipated grand opening of The Shops & Restaurants at Hudson Yards in New York today.

Filled with more than 100 stores across seven levels, the shopping destination features a variety of retailers ranging in category and price points. Of course, the soiree attracted plenty of VIPs, including Anne Hathaway, Andy Cohen and more.

Anne Hathaway CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Stacey Bendet CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

“I’m excited about the new Alice & Olivia shop at Neiman Marcus,” creative director Stacey Bendet told FN on the red carpet. “I’ve been working with Neiman Marcus for 17 years. They are wonderful partners and we have grown an amazing business together.” Neiman Marcus chose Hudson Yards as home to its first New York flagship store.

Bendet shared that her go-to shoe is “anything with a platform.”

Dylan Lauren CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Dylan Lauren, who is the founder of her namesake candy store chain, is also looking forward to opening her new shop. “We have our flagship on the east side and this is the new foray for us to open stores in new places.”

When it comes to shoes, Lauren, who had on gold pumps, prefers to keep things practical in sneakers for her active lifestyle. “I walk like 6 miles just to have fun, and I walk all day. I don’t sit very long.”

Shopping isn’t the only thing that will lure consumers. “I’m most excited about the restaurants — I’m a foodie,” designer Nicole Miller shared. “I’m not really a big shopper otherwise.”

Development of the property began in 2012, and its 1 million-square-foot retail center opens to the public at noon on Friday. It’s the largest and most expensive private real estate development in U.S. history, featuring $25 billion worth of retail, office and residential space.

