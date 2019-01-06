Sandra Oh Looks Angelic in White & More Stars at the 2019 Golden Globes

Sandra Oh is hosting tonight’s Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, and she made sure her red carpet ensemble was appropriately memorable.

The “Killing Eve” star stepped out in a white Atelier Versace gown with asymmetrical sleeves and ruching at the bodice. Underneath the floor-length dress, the “Grey’s Anatomy” alum rocked silver sandals.

Sandra Oh shows a glimpse of her silver heels at the Golden Globes CREDIT: Shutterstock

She wore her dark hair in Old Hollywood waves, accessorizing with diamond earrings and an armful of jewels.

Jamie Lee Curtis got the white dress memo as well, hitting the red carpet in a white gown with pointed shoulders and sparkly detailing at the bust. The gown featured a thigh-high slit, revealing a pair of pointy-toed nude pumps — a wise leg-lengthening choice for the 60-year-old star.

Jamie Lee Curtis CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Also making a stylish splash on the red carpet was Laura Harrier. The “Spider-Man: Homecoming” actress wore a black gown with a plunging neckline and a sequin-covered skirt. For footwear, she selected Giuseppe Zanotti’s Rosaline sandals in black and silver that perfectly complemented her elegant ensemble.

Laura Harrier CREDIT: Shutterstock

Appearing alongside father Idris Elba, Golden Globes ambassador Isan Elba wore a black gown with brightly colored detailing.

Isan Elba CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Camilla Belle posed for photographers while clad in a stylish gown with a plunging neckline. The actress’ stylish dress featured a trendy leopard-print pattern — done up in blue and green rather than the traditional tan and black.

Camilla Belle CREDIT: Shutterstock

