Paris and Nicky Hilton Pose in Statement Heels + More Stars at the 2019 FNAAs

Paris and Nicky Hilton hit the red carpet in style at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards tonight, held at the IAC Building in New York, N.Y.
Paris wore a sparkling gold gown with matching pointed-toe pumps.
Nicky stood by her side in a hot pink minidress and shoes that adhered to one of the season’s biggest trends: snake-print. The French Sole collaborator wore slingback pink pumps in the eye-catching animal print.
Paris and Nicky are co-presenting Amina Muaddi with the FNAA for Designer of the Year.
Christie Brinkley looked chic in a Tom Ford dress, which she told FN she purchased last year for the 2018 FNAAs, where she and daughters Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel received the FN Style Influencer of the Year award. Sparkling silver Off-White boots completed the look.
Brinkley posed for photos with Adriana Lima, who wore an embellished, ab-baring outfit complete with Gianvito Rossi sandals.
Elsewhere, Billy Porter commanded attention in a yellow jacket layered over a blue leather set. The “Pose” actor, who is giving the Hall of Fame honor to Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi, sported high-heeled black boots on his feet.
The 33rd annual FNAA ceremony is sponsored by Klarna, Geox, The Style Room Powered by Zappos, FDRA, Micam Milano and Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky.
Click through the gallery to see all the arrivals at the 2019 FNAAs.
Want more?
Billy Porter Says His Major Fashion Moments Are ‘Not An Accident’
Watch Live: the 2019 FNAAs Are Streaming Now
Why Midnight 00’s Ada Kokosar Has the World at Her Feet