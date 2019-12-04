Paris and Nicky Hilton Pose in Statement Heels + More Stars at the 2019 FNAAs

Paris and Nicky Hilton hit the red carpet in style at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards tonight, held at the IAC Building in New York, N.Y.

Paris wore a sparkling gold gown with matching pointed-toe pumps.

Paris Hilton on the red carpet at the 2019 FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Paris Hilton’s pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nicky stood by her side in a hot pink minidress and shoes that adhered to one of the season’s biggest trends: snake-print. The French Sole collaborator wore slingback pink pumps in the eye-catching animal print.

Nicky Hilton at the 2019 FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Paris and Nicky are co-presenting Amina Muaddi with the FNAA for Designer of the Year.

(L-R): Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Adriana Lima and Christie Brinkley at the 2019 FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Christie Brinkley looked chic in a Tom Ford dress, which she told FN she purchased last year for the 2018 FNAAs, where she and daughters Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel received the FN Style Influencer of the Year award. Sparkling silver Off-White boots completed the look.

Christie Brinkley in a Tom Ford dress and Off-White boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Christie Brinkley’s Off-White boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brinkley posed for photos with Adriana Lima, who wore an embellished, ab-baring outfit complete with Gianvito Rossi sandals.

Adriana Lima in Gianvito Rossi sandals at the 2019 FNAAs. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Adriana Lima’s sandals. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Billy Porter commanded attention in a yellow jacket layered over a blue leather set. The “Pose” actor, who is giving the Hall of Fame honor to Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi, sported high-heeled black boots on his feet.

Billy Porter on the red carpet at the 2019 FN Achievement Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Billy Porter’s heels at the 2019 FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 33rd annual FNAA ceremony is sponsored by Klarna, Geox, The Style Room Powered by Zappos, FDRA, Micam Milano and Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky.

