Flip Flops Have Gone From Notoriously Ugly to Celebrity Favorites in 2019

By Hanna McNeila
Exclusive All RoundMandatory Credit: Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Levis/WardrobeNYC/Shutterstock (10302473e)Kim KardashianExclusive - Wardrobe.NYC's forthcoming collaboration with Levi's and latest collection, Release 04 Denim, Levi's Haus, Los Angeles, USA - 11 Jun 2019Wearing Dior, Vintage
Kim Kardashian wears vintage Dior with Yeezy thong sandals on June 11 in L.A. at Levi's collab launch with Wardrobe.NYC.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Like many of the shoe trends that have popped up in 2019, it has become increasingly evident that “ugly shoes” are in. The shoes that were formerly known for their after-pedicure convenience, but unattractive aesthetic, have made a comeback both on and off the runway.

Spring 2019 fashion shows displayed an array of flip flops making a comeback. Acne Studios put models in classy suit pants and maxi dresses paired with sparkly socks and multi colored platform flip flops.

Acne Studios Spring '19
Model wearing flip flops at Acne spring ’19 show.
CREDIT: Pixelformula/Sipa/Shutterstock

Acne was not alone in its decision to pair flip flops and formal wear. The Tibi spring ’19 collection also took the flip flop look off the boardwalk and onto the runway at New York Fashion Week. Tibi’s founder and creative director Amy Smilovic paired plaid, striped and block-patterned suits with leather flip flops to give the look a more casual flair.

Tibi spring 2019
Flip flop paired with a yellow plaid suit for Tibi spring ’19.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jil Sander put its own spin on the style in its spring ’19 ready-to-wear collection. Designers Luke and Lucie Meier teamed pastel suits with extra-high platform flip flops in neutral colors.

Many celebrities have translated these runway looks into their wardrobes, including the most fashionable family in Hollywood, the Kardashians.

kim kardashian, yeezy pvc season 8 sandals, celebrity shoe style, nude outfit, Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is seen leaving the back door of a restaurant in LA with her sister Khloe.Pictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL5096577 070619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Lies Angeles / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld RightsReality TV star Kim Kardashian is seen leaving the back door of a restaurant in LA with her sister Khloe.Pictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL5096577 070619 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Lies Angeles / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kim Kardashian in a trendy look in Los Angeles on June 8.
CREDIT: Splash News

Kim Kardashian West has stepped out many times in the same flip flop heels from her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star paired the PVC wedge thong shoes with an all-beige outfit including skinny pants and a bodysuit as well as with a newspaper-patterned skirt, which she wore to the Levi’s party last June.

Kim Kardashian, yeezy pvc season 8 thong sandals, celebrity shoe style
A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s Yeezy shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The model’s son Saint West was also sporting the flip flop trend. Kardashian-West posted photos of her husband and son styling out.

“My boy is so fly in his Prada shirt and Gucci flip flops. He picked his own outfit,” the reality star wrote.

Style icon Anna Wintour also attests to the trend in Vogue’s latest “Go Ask Anna” video. When asked about the controversial trend that is sweeping street style, Wintour replied: “I love flip flops.”

