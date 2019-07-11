Worst-Dressed Celebs at 2019 ESPY Awards, According to You

When it comes to red carpet style, not every look can be a winner — and Twitter has the proof. Plenty of netizens weighed in on stars’ looks from the 2019 ESPY Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Wednesday night.
Below, see some of the looks that Twitter felt missed the mark.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union hit the red carpet in a sparkly blue and purple minidress by Raisa & Vanessa and metallic Jimmy Choo Dochas sandals. While the “Bring It On” alum made many best-dressed list — FN’s included — not everyone was a fan. “@itsgabrielleu ugly dress
#theespys #ESPYS,” wrote @Pedalsoflove_NY.
Von Miller
Von Miller ditched his Denver Broncos uniform for a camo-print ensemble as he presented an award alongside Elle Fanning. The hunting-esque outfit was a miss to @RealFLYTYE, who tweeted, “Von Miller got on that ugly a– MAGA fit..
#ESPYS.”
Ciara
Ciara looked fierce on the red carpet in a leggy black gown and strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, but to @FrankBoothPBRn1, the look seemed all-too familiar. “Sorry. Every Ciara dress is exactly the same, cept colour/fabric. Low-cut and left leg slit to (whatever doctors call the Y lines that sit between the groin and upper thigh; Google ain’t no damn help). #ESPYS,” the Twitter user wrote.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. took a fashion risk in a Prada vest and matching shorts, which he paired with Air Force 1s customized by the Shoe Surgeon. To some, the risk looked more like a uniform. “Does @obj know that just because he plays for the @Browns doesn’t mean he has to dress like he works for @UPS
#ESPYS,” quipped @etm113.
Nastia Liukin
Gymnast Nastia Liukin wore a shiny black minidress with puff sleeves and black ankle-strap sandals. While LBDs are a red carpet classic, Liukin’s had Twitter divided. “Not a fan of Nastia’s dress.
#ESPYS,” @melissaaax13 commented.
Usher
Usher wore a black-and-white checked set with loafers and mirrored sunglasses. While @xlcomedy liked the idea of the outfit, the user thought it was ill-fitting. “Usher’s outfit is tight! Damn shame they didn’t have it in his size…
#ESPYs,” the netizen tweeted.
Kyle Kuzma
Kyle Kuzma took a fashion risk in double denim, wearing a Fear of God look on the carpet. “Kyle Kuzma wearing a denim blouse/tunic ensemble. I’m just glad these cats aren’t designing the uniforms. @ESPYS,” @Lakergregg said.
Flip through the gallery for more red carpet arrivals at the 2019 ESPY Awards.
Want more?
Watch Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Do a Handstand in Heels on the ESPY Awards Red Carpet
Lonzo Ball Doesn’t Play It Safe on the Red Carpet & More Celebs at ESPY Awards 2019
Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Girl Scout Uniform’ Outfit at ESPY Awards Inspires the Funniest Memes