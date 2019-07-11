Worst-Dressed Celebs at 2019 ESPY Awards, According to You

When it comes to red carpet style, not every look can be a winner — and Twitter has the proof. Plenty of netizens weighed in on stars’ looks from the 2019 ESPY Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Wednesday night.

Below, see some of the looks that Twitter felt missed the mark.

Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union in a Raisa & Vanessa minidress and Jimmy Choo sandals. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Gabrielle Union hit the red carpet in a sparkly blue and purple minidress by Raisa & Vanessa and metallic Jimmy Choo Dochas sandals. While the “Bring It On” alum made many best-dressed list — FN’s included — not everyone was a fan. “@itsgabrielleu ugly dress # theespys # ESPYS,” wrote @Pedalsoflove_NY.

Von Miller

Von Miller in a camo-print look with Elle Fanning presenting at the ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Von Miller ditched his Denver Broncos uniform for a camo-print ensemble as he presented an award alongside Elle Fanning. The hunting-esque outfit was a miss to @RealFLYTYE, who tweeted, “Von Miller got on that ugly a– MAGA fit.. # ESPYS.”

Von Miller got on that ugly ass MAGA fit.. #ESPYS — D.M.S.R. Ƭ̵̬̊ (@RealFLYTYE) July 11, 2019

Ciara

Ciara wearing a leggy gown with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ciara looked fierce on the red carpet in a leggy black gown and strappy Giuseppe Zanotti sandals, but to @FrankBoothPBRn1, the look seemed all-too familiar. “Sorry. Every Ciara dress is exactly the same, cept colour/fabric. Low-cut and left leg slit to (whatever doctors call the Y lines that sit between the groin and upper thigh; Google ain’t no damn help). #ESPYS,” the Twitter user wrote.

Sorry. Every Ciara dress is exactly the same, cept colour/fabric. Lowcut and left leg slit to (whatever doctors call the Y lines that sit between the groin and upper thigh; Google ain't no damn help). #ESPYS — Frank Booth (@FrankBoothPBRn1) July 11, 2019

Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. wearing Prada with AF1s customized by the Shoe Surgeon. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Odell Beckham Jr. took a fashion risk in a Prada vest and matching shorts, which he paired with Air Force 1s customized by the Shoe Surgeon. To some, the risk looked more like a uniform. “Does @obj know that just because he plays for the @Browns doesn’t mean he has to dress like he works for @UPS # ESPYS,” quipped @etm113.

Does @obj know that just because he plays for the @Browns doesn’t mean he has to dress like he works for @UPS #ESPYS — Ed McCormack (@etm113) July 11, 2019

Nastia Liukin

Nastia Liukin in a black minidress and strappy sandals. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Gymnast Nastia Liukin wore a shiny black minidress with puff sleeves and black ankle-strap sandals. While LBDs are a red carpet classic, Liukin’s had Twitter divided. “Not a fan of Nastia’s dress. # ESPYS,” @melissaaax13 commented.

Not a fan of Nastia’s dress. 😬 #ESPYS — Melissa Danielle (@melissaaax13) July 10, 2019

Usher

Usher at the ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Usher wore a black-and-white checked set with loafers and mirrored sunglasses. While @xlcomedy liked the idea of the outfit, the user thought it was ill-fitting. “Usher’s outfit is tight! Damn shame they didn’t have it in his size… # ESPYs,” the netizen tweeted.

Usher's outfit is tight!

Damn shame they didn't have it in his size…#ESPYS pic.twitter.com/wkYp83q2vP — Xavier Lamont (@xlcomedy) July 11, 2019

Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma wearing Fear of God at the ESPYs. CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Shutterstock

Kyle Kuzma took a fashion risk in double denim, wearing a Fear of God look on the carpet. “Kyle Kuzma wearing a denim blouse/tunic ensemble. I’m just glad these cats aren’t designing the uniforms. @ESPYS,” @Lakergregg said.

Kyle Kuzma wearing a denim blouse/tunic ensemble.

I’m just glad these cats aren’t designing the uniforms.@ESPYS — Arik Baldwin Strategies (@Lakergregg) July 10, 2019

Flip through the gallery for more red carpet arrivals at the 2019 ESPY Awards.

