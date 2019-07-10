Lonzo Ball Doesn’t Play It Safe on the Red Carpet & More Celebs at ESPY Awards 2019

Entertainers and sports stars aligned on Wednesday to celebrate outstanding achievement in athletics at the 2019 ESPY Awards.

Comedian Tracy Morgan served as host from L.A., where the red carpet attracted a roster of stylish talent ahead of the ceremony’s 8 p.m. broadcast. It’s not often that sports fans get to see their favorite athletes outside of their jerseys, kits, uniforms and sneakers, so the attendees had high expectations to step up their style game.

Lonzo Ball wears Dolce & Gabbana on the ESPY Awards 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Lonzo Ball didn’t play it safe on the red carpet. The NBA star had on a black Dolce & Gabbana smoking jacket that tied around the waist, complete with black trousers and shiny patent lace-up dress shoes.

Meanwhile, Morgan was joined by his wife, Megan Wollover, wearing a tuxedo with patent leather shoes. Wollover looked elegant in a glittery, embellished silver dress with cutouts around the neck and midsection. She complemented the gown with silver sandals that had crisscross straps around the toe on a pointy profile.

Tracy Morgan and Megan Wollover on the 2019 ESPY Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Olympic Gold medalist Nastia Liukin made an edgy statement on the carpet, opting for a little black dress with voluminous shoulders teamed with slinky sandals. Rounded metallic studs around the shoe’s ankle and toe straps upped the fierce look. Her boyfriend, Detroit Lions football player Sam Martin, was a handsome accessory in a black jacquard suit and bright white sneakers.

Detroit Lions football player Sam Martin and Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin on the 2019 ESPY Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

See more of the celebrity arrivals on the 2019 ESPY Awards red carpet.

Want more?

You Have to See What Kendall Jenner Looked Like at the ESPY Awards 10 Years Ago

How to Watch 2019 ESPYs Red Carpet Livestream Free

Aly Raisman Delivers an Empowering Speech With 141 Sex Abuse Survivors at ESPY Awards