Rihanna Channels Audrey Hepburn With a Couture Twist at Her 2019 Diamond Ball

Rihanna and her celebrity friends arrived on the red carpet tonight at Cipriani Wall Street in New York to support the 2019 Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball. Founded by the hitmaker in 2012, the organization provides support services and emergency response programs around the world.

Rihanna wears Givenchy fall ’19 with Fenty’s strappy white “Date Night” pumps at the 5th annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball. CREDIT: John Photography/Shutterstock

The hostess took a look off Givenchy’s fall 2019 couture runway for the 5th annual soiree. It was a black long-sleeve high-neck gown completed with a white windowpane skirt with mesh panels. The footnote was a pair of her own Fenty “Date Night” pointed-toe heels featuring straps around the ankle that cascaded down the midfoot. Set on a 4.5-inch stiletto heel, the shoes retail for $690.

Audrey Hepburn in a publicity still for “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” CREDIT: Moviestore/Shutterstock

Perhaps her stylist Jahleel Weaver had Audrey Hepburn a la “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” in mind when he put together the outfit. Hepburn’s iconic look was designed by Hubert de Givenchy for the 1961 film, which continues to inspire designers nearly 60 years later. The style embraced subtle nods: Instead of opera gloves she had on long sleeves; in place of a pearl necklace, she went with pear earrings; and Hepburn’s perfectly coiffed updo was replaced by a messy bun.

On Instagram, the singer-actress shared that Pharrell and DJ Khaled will entertain guests.

Pharrell Williams wears loafers from his spring ’19 Chanel capsule collection with his wife Helen Lasichanh in a Chanel gown. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Pharrell, who will perform for guests, wore Chanel. As a longtime Chanel collaborator, it’s no surprise the entertainer stepped out in his own spring 2019 capsule collection with the fashion house. His loafers, paired with athletic socks, featured an embossed Chanel logo on the left foot and his name on the other.

Cardi B wears a couture gown by Georges Hobeika. CREDIT: John Photography/Shutterstock

Cardi B looked like royalty in couture, posing for pictures in a multi-tier pink gown by Georges Hobeika. Though her shoes weren’t visible under the floor-length dress, “The Hustlers” star shifted the focus to her upper half, where she sparkled in large baubles around her wrists and ears.

Karlie Kloss wears Christian Dior fall ’19 couture with sandals. CREDIT: John Photography/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Karlie Kloss also had wrists that sparkled. The “Project Runway” host opted for a fall ’19 couture gown by Christian Dior with minimalist matching sandals and large diamond bracelets.

See more stars on the red carpet at Rihanna’s 5th annual Diamond Ball.

Want more?

Why Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Is Another Nail in the Coffin for Victoria’s Secret

Rihanna Pledges to Aid in Bahamas Relief Efforts Following Hurricane Dorian

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Will Stream on Amazon Prime