8 Best Boots at the CMA Awards 2019

When many people think of country music style, boots come to mind. Tonight, the footwear staple embraced by the genre’s musicians walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.
Pink attended the awards show with her husband, Carey Hart, and her two kids. Her daughter, Willow, 8, wore a horse-patterned dress with a pair of punk combat boots embellished with a metallic silver cap toe. The couple’s 2-year-old son Jameson kept it cool in a suit adorned with dinosaurs and guitars. The youngster finished things off in a pair of cowboy boots that had an ornate pattern.
Chart-topping “Old Town Road” sensation Lil Nas X already won Musical Event of the Year for his remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, but the real event was his choice in footwear.
He rocked a cowboy-chic look with a tall hat, fringed shirt and chaps sewn onto his jeans. He finished off the ensemble in a pair of classic black leather cowboy boots with patterned detailing and exposed stitching.
Supermodel Gigi Hadid made a surprise appearance tonight as Kacey Musgraves’ date, and she dressed the part in a pair of trendy western-style boots. The cowgirl-inspired style has made a comeback and has been a favorite among celebrities and street-style stars this fall.
Singer Jimmie Allen’s boots had a sweet, personal touch. Allen is expecting a daughter with his fiancée, Alexis Gale, and he made sure everyone knew by inscribing “Dad” on the sides of his gold boots.
Brandi Carlile, a member of the new hit all-girl country group The Highwomen, stood out in a green glittering suit with cheetah print accents over a salmon silk top. She complemented the fun look with brown suede pointed-toe boots.
Under a tailored burgundy suit, “Prayed for You” singer Matt Stell channeled the hot trend of python patterns with his snakeskin boots that incorporated a squared-off toe.
Country music legend Tanya Tucker showed off her personality in a brown suede jumpsuit with matching rhinestoned cowboy boots done in a classic silhouette.
