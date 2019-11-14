8 Best Boots at the CMA Awards 2019

When many people think of country music style, boots come to mind. Tonight, the footwear staple embraced by the genre’s musicians walked the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn.

Pink attended the awards show with her husband, Carey Hart, and her two kids. Her daughter, Willow, 8, wore a horse-patterned dress with a pair of punk combat boots embellished with a metallic silver cap toe. The couple’s 2-year-old son Jameson kept it cool in a suit adorned with dinosaurs and guitars. The youngster finished things off in a pair of cowboy boots that had an ornate pattern.

(L-R): Carey Hart, Willow Hart, Pink and Jameson Hart at the 2019 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Chart-topping “Old Town Road” sensation Lil Nas X already won Musical Event of the Year for his remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, but the real event was his choice in footwear.

Related Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban + More of the Most Stylish Couples at CMA Awards 2019 Gigi Hadid Does the Western Boot Trend in the Chicest Way as Kacey Musgraves' Date at CMA Awards 2019 Miranda Lambert's Iridescent Pumps Shimmer Just Like Her Beaded Dress at CMA Awards 2019

He rocked a cowboy-chic look with a tall hat, fringed shirt and chaps sewn onto his jeans. He finished off the ensemble in a pair of classic black leather cowboy boots with patterned detailing and exposed stitching.

Lil Nas X at the 2019 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Supermodel Gigi Hadid made a surprise appearance tonight as Kacey Musgraves’ date, and she dressed the part in a pair of trendy western-style boots. The cowgirl-inspired style has made a comeback and has been a favorite among celebrities and street-style stars this fall.

Gigi Hadid at the 2019 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Singer Jimmie Allen’s boots had a sweet, personal touch. Allen is expecting a daughter with his fiancée, Alexis Gale, and he made sure everyone knew by inscribing “Dad” on the sides of his gold boots.

Jimmie Allen and Alexis Gale at the 2019 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Brandi Carlile, a member of the new hit all-girl country group The Highwomen, stood out in a green glittering suit with cheetah print accents over a salmon silk top. She complemented the fun look with brown suede pointed-toe boots.

Brandi Carlile on the red carpet at the 2019 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Under a tailored burgundy suit, “Prayed for You” singer Matt Stell channeled the hot trend of python patterns with his snakeskin boots that incorporated a squared-off toe.

Matt Stell on the CMA Awards 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Country music legend Tanya Tucker showed off her personality in a brown suede jumpsuit with matching rhinestoned cowboy boots done in a classic silhouette.

Tanya Tucker on the CMA Awards 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see all the CMA Awards red carpet arrivals.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Does the Western Boot Trend in the Chicest Way as Kacey Musgraves’ Date at CMA Awards 2019

Miranda Lambert’s Iridescent Pumps Shimmer Just Like Her Beaded Dress at CMA Awards 2019