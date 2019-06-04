Gigi Hadid and Virgil Abloh & More 2019 CFDA Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Some of the biggest names in the industry turned out for the the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards tonight in New York at Brooklyn Museum.

The annual CFDA Awards recognizes outstanding achievement, often referred to as the Oscars of Fashion.

Virgil Abloh, who is nominated in the Accessory Designer of the Year category, arrived on the carpet alongside Gigi Hadid. Abloh wore a gray suit with matching sneakers, while Hadid had on an ice blue blazer over a matching pleated skirt and trousers. Completing her look was a pair of white pointy booties.

Meanwhile, Ashley Graham went head-to-toe black in a design by Christian Siriano. Posing next to the designer, Graham looked elegant in a midi dress that boasted dramatic ruched shoulders. The supermodel accessorized with a titled hat and long gloves. She showed a pop of skin around the ankle and foot, opting for a pair of sandals with a pointy silhouette and delicate straps.

Ashley Graham and Christian Siriano. CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Some of the other guests included Lily Aldridge with Brandon Maxwell, Heidi Klum and Yara Shahidi.

Speaking to FN, Diane von Furstenberg, who was named CFDA president in 2006 and became chairwoman in 2015, told FN that she’s passing the torch (with the prop in her hand) to Tom Ford tonight. His appointment begins in June.

Abloh joins fellow nominees shoe designer Tabitha Simmons, Jennifer Fisher for Jennifer Fisher Jewelry, Telfar Clemens for Telfar, and Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, in the running for the award.

Abloh and Simmons have already been honored by the industry many times. Simmons was named FNAA’s Designer of the Year in 2018, and Abloh (for Off-White) won 2017’s Shoe of the Year for his Air Jordan “The Ten” collaboration.

Below, the full list of honorees and nominated designers.

Womenswear Designer of the Year: Brandon Maxwell, Marc Jacobs, Kate Mulleavy and Laura Mulleavy for Rodarte, Rosie Assoulin, and Sander Lak for Sies Marjan.

Menswear Designer of the Year: Mike Amiri for Amiri, Virgil Abloh for Off-White, Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss, Rick Owens, and Thom Browne for Thom Browne New York.

Emerging Designer of the Year: Emily Adams Bode for Bode, Beth Bugdaycay for Foundrae, Heron Preston, Catherine Holstein for Khaite, and Sarah Staudinger and George Augustofor Staud.



The Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti International Award: Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

The Founder’s Award: Carine Roitfeld.



The Media Award: Lynn Yaeger.



The Positive Change Award: Eileen Fisher.

Fashion Icon Award: Jennifer Lopez

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bob Mackie

