Worst-Dressed at the BET Awards, According to You

Risks are meant to be taken on red carpets, but not all succeed — Twitter has the proof. Some entertainers tonight at the 2019 BET Awards failed to impress the twitterverse, and while they did look confident, they did land on the worst-dressed lists of some viewers at home. Here’s what the red carpet watchers had to say.

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna on the 2019 BET Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Blac Chyna left some people scratching their heads. Her retro-inspired look included a sequined red dress, PVC sandals and a platinum blond beehive hairdo. Some users compared the reality star to a country music legend. “Somebody said blac chyna think she dolly parton,” @narjaiii tweeted. Another viewer said she resembled a character from the ’90s movie “Mars Attacks!” Captioning a photo composite of Blac Chyna and the alien, @iJumpLikeJordan wrote: “I Knew I Wasnt Trippin ! Only Real Mf Know This Movie.”

somebody said blac chyna think she dolly parton 😂😂😂😂 #BETAwards19 — Nahni🥳 (@narjaiii) June 24, 2019

I Knew I Wasnt Trippin ! Only Real Mf Know This Movie 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/W8V1pw5FXp —  𝓒𝓪𝓷𝓷𝓸𝓷 (@iJumpLikeJordan) June 24, 2019

Fantasia Barrino

Fantasia Barrino on the 2019 BET Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I swear I thought both of Fantasia arms were broke,” tweeted @daquann_mack, who commented on the singer’s edgy white dress that featured dramatic, voluminous sleeves where she rested her arms like they were in a sling. She made it a head-to-toe white look with a pair of pointy pumps.

I swear I thought both of Fantasia arms were broke 😂😂😂#BETAwards#BETAwards2019 pic.twitter.com/aaaRmABUb9 — Daquann Mack (@daquann_mack) June 23, 2019

Saweetie

Rapper Saweetie “looked terrible,” said @xpaymeingold, responding to an image of her neon pink Moschino dress, bright blue opera gloves and gold platform sandals. Another user added that her sweetheart, fellow rapper Quavo, should have advised her to wear something else. “Where is Quavo? He should’ve told them HELL no on this,” fired off @JnelleBelle.

Where is Quavo? He should’ve told them HELL no on this…. 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ — Mid Size Belle Thee Stallion (@JnelleBelle) June 24, 2019

Saweetie looked terrible omg 😭😭 — Phenomenal Ishah 👑 (@xpaymeingold) June 24, 2019

Vanessa Simmons

Vanessa Simmons wore a sexy blue suit with a wide white lapel with jeans rolled up exposing white cuffs. A pair of Christian Louboutin pumps finished things off. One Twitter user left no commentary, but she did leave a photo composite of Simmons alongside a person making a disapproving expression.

Ceraadi

The women of Ceraadi wear Crocs at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The female duo Ceraadi wore Crocs on the red carpet, but the unexpected shoe choice underwhelmed @okglencoco. “Ceraadi embarrassed themselves looking like they just got off of skid row dressed like that,” referring to an area in L.A. with a large homeless population.

@Ceraadi embarrassed themselves looking like they just got off of skid row dressed like that. 🤦‍♀️ #BETAwards2019 #BETAwards — ohheydoll. (@okglencoco) June 24, 2019

Ella Mai

Ella Mai on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ella Mai embraced the neon trend, but the look conjured up childhood memories for some viewers. User @Phroz3n_TriUmph compared her to an animated character in the ’90s film “A Goofy Movie.” The bright green hue reminded @kaybrynell of a popsicle: “This all I saw 🤣😭…Ella Mai looking like a popsicle in the summer.”

This all I saw 🤣😭…Ella Mai looking like a popsicle in the summer 💀 pic.twitter.com/quF5OZhkGn — hot girl kay 🥵 (@kaybrynell) June 24, 2019

See more celebs on the 2019 BET Awards red carpet.

Want more?

Ciara Is Red-Hot & More Celebs in Monochromatic Outfits at 2019 BET Awards

Celebs Embrace the Hottest Color Trend of the Season at the 2019 BET Awards

Boots Are Stomping All Over the 2019 BET Awards Red Carpet