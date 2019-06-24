Celebs Embrace the Hottest Color Trend of the Season at the 2019 BET Awards

The neon trend was ever-present today in L.A. at the 2019 BET Awards.

Saweetie, Cliff Vmir and Christopher Jefferson are just some of the stars who tapped into one of the hottest trends of the season on the red carpet.

Ella Mai on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Neon green was a dominant color of the night. Both singer Ella Mai and celebrity hair stylist Cliff Vmir opted for classy suits in the color.

Cliff Vmir at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Fuchsia was another hot hue at the award show. The hot pink color was spotted on rapper Saweetie. The music artist threw in a pair of vibrant turquoise opera gloves and metallic two-strap sandals that popped with her outfit.

Saweetie at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Men umped on the neon trend, too, including actor Christopher Jefferson.

Christopher Jefferson at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jefferson sported a fuchsia suit complete with pristine white sneakers.

Neon orange also made the cut tonight. Perri Camper pulled off a vibrant orange shade. The actress wore a suit-like dress with metallic heels.

Perri Camper at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

And what would the neon trend be without highlighter yellow?

Katlyn Nichol at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Katlyn Nichol pulled off the color in a neon yellow jumpsuit complete with thick black platform shoes.

Karrueche Tran at the 2019 BET Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Karrueche Tran also went all in with the neon yellow trend. The actress and model pulled off a yellow suit complete with fuchsia metallic pointy-heeled sandals and neon toe polish.

With its presence on tonight’s red (or in this case blue) carpet, we’re sure that this trend is here to stay for the summer.

See more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 BET Awards.