Worst-Dressed Country Stars on the 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet, According to You

For some entertainers, fashion critiques can sting harder than any music review. As country music’s biggest stars paraded their style statements on the red carpet today at the ACM Awards, observers on social media made statements of their own.

Cassadee Pope had a white-hot moment on the carpet in Loriblue heels and a sultry dress that showed skin around her torso and legs. But one Twitter user thought the look was too hot for a ceremony.

Cassadee Pope wears Loriblu heels. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Do Not like this dress. Looks like you should have a Stripper Pole. Untasteful for such a Respectable Event!” tweeted @birdielovett.

One viewer gave Carrie Underwood praise for her crystal-embellished sandals, but had other feelings about her dress. “Carrie will give you a fierce accessory And a DEADLY SHOE; but her main outfit never is…” wrote @audiojoe13.

Carrie Underwood CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Maren Morris stunned on the red carpet in a lavender Christian Siriano gown and crystal-embellished sandals, but her outfit change for a performance with Brothers Osborne left a fan disappointed.

Maren Morris CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“That outfit looked soooo out of place and she-bop trashy next to Brothers Osborne… that was weird. Lol.” tweeted @kim_kerigan.

Maren Morris performs with Brothers Osborne. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson wore a gothic-inspired outfit that didn’t impress @Celestedw40, who responded to another user, “…that red carpet Morticia dress was almost as bad as the one she wears in the promos for the Billboard awards.”

Kelly Clarkson CREDIT: Shutterstock

See more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 ACM Awards.

