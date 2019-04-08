Sign up for our newsletter today!

Worst-Dressed Country Stars on the 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet, According to You

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Maren Morris
Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Wilmer Valderrama and Danica Patrick
View Gallery 136 Images

For some entertainers, fashion critiques can sting harder than any music review. As country music’s biggest stars paraded their style statements on the red carpet today at the ACM Awards, observers on social media made statements of their own.

Related

Kacey Musgraves and More Best-Dressed Country Music Stars on the 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Miles-Long Legs and Soaring Heels Are Trending on the ACM Awards Red Carpet

Kelly Clarkson Goes for a Goth-Glam Look on the 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Cassadee Pope had a white-hot moment on the carpet in Loriblue heels and a sultry dress that showed skin around her torso and legs. But one Twitter user thought the look was too hot for a ceremony.

Cassadee Pope54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Cassadee Pope wears Loriblu heels.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“Do Not like this dress. Looks like you should have a Stripper Pole. Untasteful for such a Respectable Event!” tweeted @birdielovett.

One viewer gave Carrie Underwood praise for her crystal-embellished sandals, but had other feelings about her dress. “Carrie will give you a fierce accessory And a DEADLY SHOE; but her main outfit never is…” wrote @audiojoe13.

Carrie Underwood54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Carrie Underwood
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Maren Morris stunned on the red carpet in a lavender Christian Siriano gown and crystal-embellished sandals, but her outfit change for a performance with Brothers Osborne left a fan disappointed.

Maren Morris54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Maren Morris
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“That outfit looked soooo out of place and she-bop trashy next to Brothers Osborne… that was weird. Lol.” tweeted @kim_kerigan.

John Osborne, Maren Morris. John Osborne, of Brothers Osborne, left, and Maren Morris perform "All My Favorite People" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Show, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Maren Morris performs with Brothers Osborne.
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Shutterstock

Kelly Clarkson wore a gothic-inspired outfit that didn’t impress @Celestedw40, who responded to another user, “…that red carpet Morticia dress was almost as bad as the one she wears in the promos for the Billboard awards.”

Kelly Clarkson54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Kelly Clarkson
CREDIT: Shutterstock

See more celebrity arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 ACM Awards.

Want more?

Reba McEntire Takes the Red Carpet in Cowboy Boots and More Celeb Arrivals at the ACM Awards

The Big Difference Between Carrie Underwood & Miranda Lambert’s ACM Awards Style Over the Years

Kelly Clarkson Goes for a Goth-Glam Look on the 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet

Miles-Long Legs and Soaring Heels Are Trending on the ACM Awards Red Carpet

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad