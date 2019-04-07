Reba McEntire Takes the Red Carpet in Cowboy Boots and More Celeb Arrivals at the ACM Awards

The red carpet at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards is heating up.

Host Reba McEntire leads the star-studded red carpet arrivals tonight. The “You Lie” singer wore a burgundy fringe dress with layered necklaces and black and silver cowboy boots.

Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo and Reba McEntire. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves appeared in an ombre two-piece suit. The singer is nominated for for Female Artist of the Year as well as for Album and Song of the Year.

Cassadee Pope stepped onto the carpet in an all-white ensemble with fun zig-zag cutouts. The former “Hey Monday” star paired the look with white stilettos.

Cassadee Pope CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

A number of country couples have been spotted, too, including Scotty McCreery and Gabi Dual. Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins dressed in similar classy all-black silk tuxedo-like ensembles for the night.

Group Lady Antebellum rolled up in style as well. Members Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley posed together on the red carpet. Scott’s pink, orange and black striped dress paired perfectly with her light pink peep toe heels on the red carpet.

(L-R): Dave Haywood, Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum. CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Nominees for Duo of the Year, Brothers Osbourne are rocking technicolor suits tonight.

Other stars expect to make stylish arrivals include Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman.

See more country stars on the ACM Awards red carpet.

