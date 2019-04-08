Miles-Long Legs and Soaring Heels Are Trending on the ACM Awards Red Carpet

Jessie James Decker practically glided down the red carpet, shimmering along the way as her body glitter gave her legs — and consequently her heels — the attention they deserve.

The country singer arrived in a nude minidress that featured a one-shoulder silhouette with a semi-sheer sleeve. The sensual number had red heart prints and large pearlized beads around the waist.

Down below, beneath the glittery glow of her legs, was a pair of Christian Louboutin heels in nude patent leather with a pointy toe and a nearly 4.5-inch stiletto heel.

Cassadee Pope kept things white-hot when she hit the carpet, strutting in an all-white outfit that included a dress with generous cutouts around the torso, and a skirt with a slit that went from the upper thigh down to the floor-length hem. Her heels featured a scalloped cut around the topline and a nearly 4-inch heel.

Meanwhile, Danielle Bradburry, who won season four of NBC’s “The Voice” in 2013, wore a head-turning teal gown by Jason Grech that had a dangerously high slit that went from around the waistline down to the floor. She found a fine companion for the dress with a pair of sandals by Ritch Erani that featured a PVC upper with tan straps that cross-crossed around the midfoot and tied around the ankle.

Lindsey Ell took a cue from one of the biggest colors seen during fashion week, arriving in a neon green halter dress that had an asymmetric cutout around the bust and a very high slit that gave way to her glittery, silver platform sandals.

