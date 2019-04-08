Kacey Musgraves and More Best-Dressed Country Music Stars on the 2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet

There’s always a mix of classic and head-turning outfits paraded down a red carpet when musicians gather. Today at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas was no exception as some of the biggest entertainers celebrated outstanding achievement in country music.

Kacey Musgraves CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves, who is a rising red carpet star, gave a tuxedo a soft, feminine twist with a rainbow-pastel palette that had an ombre effect, pleated sleeves and flared, high-waisted trousers. The singer added a sensual touch by forgoing a top under the jacket, showing skin instead. The footnote to the look was a pair of pink satin shoes that peaked out from under her pants.

Lindsay Ell wears silver glitter platform sandals with a green dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert and Lindsay Ell embraced neon green — a color that popped up on runways during fashion weeks. Ell wore a halter dress that had an asymmetric cutout around the bust and a high slit that gave way to her glittery, silver platform sandals. Similarly, Lambert had on a halter silhouette, opting for a dress designed with a latex-like fabric with a slick appearance. Her shoes were hidden under the skirt hem, but knowing her red carpet history, she likely stepped out in a chic pair of heels.

Danielle Bradbery CREDIT: Shutterstock

“The Voice” alum Danielle Bradbery cut an elegant figure in a head-turning teal gown by Jason Grech, featuring a dangerously high slit cut from around the waistline down to the floor. The dress was teamed with a pair of sandals by Ritch Erani that had a PVC upper with tan straps that cross-crossed around the midfoot and tied around the ankle.

Jake Owen CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The men did not disappoint either. Crooner Jake Owen took a page from the tradition of country stars and other musicians who’ve worn ornate Nudie suits, including Elvis Presley and Porter Wagoner. The purple suit featured floral embroidery and bead embellishments. Completing the outfit was a pair of champagne-hue boots.

