Meghan Markle’s Favorite Stuart Weitzman Boots Are Nearly 70% Off

Royal family fans rejoice: Meghan Markle’s favorite pair of Stuart Weitzman boots are on sale for nearly 70% off the original price.

The brand’s Brooks Bootie is a mid-calf, suede style that can be worn slouchy or straight with a subtly angled, thicker heel. The shoe originally retailed for $589, but is on sale now for $199 in three shades: beige, black and wine.

Stuart Weitzman’s Brooks Bootie. CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of the boot. She wore them last February while visiting the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat, Morocco. To match her black Stuart Weitzman boots, the Duchess chose a striped top under an army green jacket with black skinny jeans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat, Feb. 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing Stuart Weitzman Brooks Suede Booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Brooks boot isn’t the only style she loves from the brand, though; one of her go-to shoes to wear is the Legend suede pumps with over a 3-inch heel that originally retailed for $375.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a township to learn about Youth Employment Services in Johannesburg, South Africa on Oct. 2. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s pumps. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle wearing Banana Republic with Stuart Weitzman heels in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Oct. 1. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

A closer look at Meghan Markle’s Stuart Weitzman heels. CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

