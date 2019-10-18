Meghan Markle’s Favorite Stuart Weitzman Boots Are Nearly 70% Off

Royal family fans rejoice: Meghan Markle’s favorite pair of Stuart Weitzman boots are on sale for nearly 70% off the original price.
The brand’s Brooks Bootie is a mid-calf, suede style that can be worn slouchy or straight with a subtly angled, thicker heel. The shoe originally retailed for $589, but is on sale now for $199 in three shades: beige, black and wine.
The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of the boot. She wore them last February while visiting the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat, Morocco. To match her black Stuart Weitzman boots, the Duchess chose a striped top under an army green jacket with black skinny jeans.
The Brooks boot isn’t the only style she loves from the brand, though; one of her go-to shoes to wear is the Legend suede pumps with over a 3-inch heel that originally retailed for $375.
