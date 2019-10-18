Sign up for our newsletter today!

Meghan Markle’s Favorite Stuart Weitzman Boots Are Nearly 70% Off

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle: Best Looks of 2018
Meghan Markle: Best Looks of 2018
Meghan Markle: Best Looks of 2018
Meghan Markle: Best Looks of 2018
View Gallery 16 Images

Royal family fans rejoice: Meghan Markle’s favorite pair of Stuart Weitzman boots are on sale for nearly 70% off the original price.

The brand’s Brooks Bootie is a mid-calf, suede style that can be worn slouchy or straight with a subtly angled, thicker heel. The shoe originally retailed for $589, but is on sale now for $199 in three shades: beige, black and wine.

stuart weitzman, brooks booties, booties, suede
Stuart Weitzman’s Brooks Bootie.
CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

The Duchess of Sussex is a fan of the boot. She wore them last February while visiting the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat, Morocco. To match her black Stuart Weitzman boots, the Duchess chose a striped top under an army green jacket with black skinny jeans.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, morocco tour, stuart weitzman boots, patagonia jacket
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat, Feb. 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Stuart Weitzman Brooks Suede Booties, meghan markle
A close-up look at Meghan Markle wearing Stuart Weitzman Brooks Suede Booties.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Brooks boot isn’t the only style she loves from the brand, though; one of her go-to shoes to wear is the Legend suede pumps with over a 3-inch heel that originally retailed for $375.

Meghan Markle, celebrity style, Johannesburg, South Africa, shirt dress, madewell earrings, Stuart weitzman shoes, nude pumps, stilettos, royal style, Britain's Prince Harry (R), the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex, visit the Tembisa township to learn about the 'Youth Employment Services' (YES), in Johannesburg, South Africa, 02 October 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on an official visit to South Africa that concludes later the same day.Duke and Duchess of Sussex Royal tour of South Africa, Johannesburg - 02 Oct 2019Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at a township to learn about Youth Employment Services, JohannesburgPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 02 Oct 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at a township to learn about Youth Employment Services in Johannesburg, South Africa on Oct. 2.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle, celebrity style, Johannesburg, South Africa, shirt dress, madewell earrings, Stuart weitzman shoes, nude pumps, stilettos, royal style, Britain's Prince Harry (R), the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan (R), the Duchess of Sussex, visit the Tembisa township to learn about the 'Youth Employment Services' (YES), in Johannesburg, South Africa, 02 October 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on an official visit to South Africa that concludes later the same day.Duke and Duchess of Sussex Royal tour of South Africa, Johannesburg - 02 Oct 2019Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex at a township to learn about Youth Employment Services, JohannesburgPrince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Africa - 02 Oct 2019
A close-up look at Meghan Markle’s pumps.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan markle, Stuart weitzman shoes, legend pumps, suede stilettos, celebrity style, banana republic dress, trench dress, khaki dress, legs, Duchess of Sussex visit to the University of JohannesburgMeghan Duchess of Sussex visit to Johannesburg, South Africa - 01 Oct 2019Wearing Banana Republic, High-Street Brand
Meghan Markle wearing Banana Republic with Stuart Weitzman heels in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Oct. 1.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
Meghan Markle, Johannesburg, South Africa, celebrity style, banana republic trench dress, Stuart weitzman shoes, legend pumps
A closer look at Meghan Markle’s Stuart Weitzman heels.
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see some of Meghan Markle’s most talked-about looks.

Want more?

Meghan Markle Recycles Her Engagement Announcement Dress With Heels Inspired by French Superstar Brigitte Bardot

Meghan Markle Repeats Power Pumps & Shirt Dress Combo in Johannesburg

Meghan Markle Pairs Her Favorite Pumps With This ’60s-Inspired Dress in South Africa

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad