How to Watch the Oscars Red Carpet for Free Via Live Stream

After nearly two months of awards show fervor, the Oscars are finally here on Sunday.

And all the action kicks off on the red carpet — with fashionable stars like Lady Gaga, Amy Adams and Emma Stone among the nominees.

Celebrity arrivals slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 24 via livestream in addition to other platforms. Fans can watch the Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live feed for free by tuning into Twitter (@theacademy). Actress Laura Marano and entertainment journalist Louis Virtel are co-hosts for the red carpet show.

As usual, E! will be offering a red carpet show of its own. The entertainment news network will begin its coverage at 1 p.m. ET.

There’s also sure to be plenty of action inside the show. Although there’s no host for this year’s event, moviegoers want to see whether “Black Panther,” the first superhero movie to ever be nominated for a Best Picture honor, will pick up a win. Fans can also look forward to performances from Gaga (“Shallow”) and Emily Blunt (“Mary Poppins Returns”).

The show itself is being held at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre. Fans can tune in at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and ABC.com. Those who have cut the cord can head to Hulu or Sling, both of which offer a one-week free trial for new customers.

Want more?

What the Oscars Looked Like 10 Years Ago — See the Celeb Red Carpet Arrivals

The 10 Most Stylish 2019 Oscar Nominees

Did Cher Have the Riskiest Oscars Red Carpet Look Ever? A Look Back.