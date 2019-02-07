How to Watch the 2019 Grammys Red Carpet Live Stream Free

The Grammy Awards are almost here — and it’s worth tuning in for the performances alone.

Alicia Keys, a 15-time Grammy winner, is hosting the big show on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. ET., but the real emphasis is on the performers.

The list of artists signed on for this year’s Grammys reads like the line-up to a big music festival. Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Post Malone and Janelle Monae are all slated to entertain, along with Brandi Carlile, H.E.R. and Dan + Shay.

After last year’s Grammys were held in New York, 2019 marks a return to Los Angeles, and the show will be held at the Staples Center. Fans can tune in to the full show on CBS. The network will stream the show on its All Access platform (website and app) for its subscription holders. YouTube TV members can also watch via computer or mobile devices.

But fashion fans will want to tune in two hours earlier, when guests begin swarming the red carpet in their stylish looks. Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Cardi B are among the stylish nominees whose outfits fans will want to see.

E! will air a red carpet special beginning at 6 p.m. ET, with Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest as hosts. CBS will hold its own Grammys pre-show, which can be watched live online. Nancy O’Dell, Kevin Frazier, Keltie Knight and Eve will host.

