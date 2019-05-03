How to Watch the Daytime Emmy Awards Red Carpet Livestream for Free

The Daytime Emmy Awards are fast approaching — and fans of soap operas and other daytime television programming are eagerly waiting to see who will take home the top honors.

The show takes place on Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Burbank, Calif. Sheryl Underwood and Mario Lopez will host.

The countdown has started! Just ONE WEEK until the #DaytimeEmmys! Tune in LIVE here on Twitter at 8p ET / 5p PT on Sunday, May 5. pic.twitter.com/oQnnX2NMEA — Daytime Emmy Awards (@DaytimeEmmys) April 29, 2019

But before the ceremony itself kicks off, fans will want to watch the red carpet. While the Daytime Emmys don’t air on television, fans are able to tune in via livestream through a number of platforms. The show will air live on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, as well as on the Emmys’ website.

While the ceremony will not be broadcast via network television, viewers who want a traditional viewing experience can stream the show on KNEKT.

Rachael Ray, Kellie Pickler and Eve are among the presenters, and fans can expect to see some fashionable looks as stars walk the step-and-repeat. Carolyn Hennessy of “General Hospital” will host the red carpet pre-show beginning at 5 p.m. ET; it will be streamed on Twitter and Facebook.

The Daytime Emmys recognize outstanding achievement across all areas of daytime TV. This year’s show will honor programs that aired from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the 2018 calendar year, along with their stars.

