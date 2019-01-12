How to Watch the Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet

Awards season is fully underway, and next up is the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Meant to honor the best film and television achievements of the past year, the awards ceremony will be held in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday.

This year’s show will be hosted by “Set It Up” actor Taye Diggs.

While the verdict’s still out on who will take home the night’s biggest awards, Claire Foy is set to receive the #SeeHer Award. The honor is given to a woman who recognizes the importance of authentic portrayals of women in entertainment. Chuck Lorre — the creator of numerous hit TV shows like “Two and a Half Men,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “Cybill” — will receive the Critics’ Choice Creative Achievement Award.

In the past, the winners at the CCAs have closely predicted Oscar outcomes — making the show one to watch. “The Favourite” leads in the film category with 14 nominations, with fan-favorite “A Star Is Born” picking up nine nods.

To watch the full Critics’ Choice Awards, tune into The CW from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET.

For fans hoping to catch the red carpet, look no further than The CW’s broadcast: The program includes the red carpet at 7 p.m. ET.

Viewers in L.A. can turn on KTLA from 2-4 p.m. for the red carpet pre-show, too.

If folks are hoping to stream the awards show, it can be watched on The CW app or by clicking through to the network’s website.

Want more?

Chrissy Metz, Jessica Chastain and More Sizzled in Sandals at the Critics’ Choice Awards

The Best-Dressed at the Critics’ Choice Awards Wore the Opposite of the Golden Globes Black Dress Code

Tracee Ellis Ross Made a Sleek Shoe Style Statement at Critics’ Choice Awards