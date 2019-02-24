Winner Glenn Close Brought Dog Pip to the 34th Film Independent Spirit Awards, Plus More Celebs

Glenn Close opted to bring her adorable dog Pip to the Independent Spirit Awards in Los Angeles last night. And while the 71-year-old actress may have taken home the award for Best Female Lead for her role in “The Wife,” her Havanese pup was the star of the show.

Close posed with Pip, whose name on Instagram is Sir Pippin of Beanfield, before and after she took the stage, where she was also joined by the furry white dog. “He’s my date,” she told the audience. And when he started rolling around on his back during her acceptance speech, Close quipped: “What’s better than that? I brought him up for this very reason. It’s called ‘in the moment.’”

The award-winning veteran actress showed off a bold lavender metallic suit courtesy of Sies Marjan, which she paired with shimmery nude Jimmy Choo pumps featuring a timeless pointy-toe silhouette.

Glenn Close posing with her dog on the red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Close is also up for Best Actress at the Academy Awards tonight. She’s nominated along with Olivia Colman for “The Favourite,” Lady Gaga for “A Star Is Born,” Melissa McCarthy for “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” and Yalitza Aparicio for “Roma.”

