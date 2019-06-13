Sign up for our newsletter today!

Rosanna Arquette Says She Still Doesn’t Know How to Walk in Heels at 59 Years Old

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Women In Film Gala, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA – 12 Jun 2019
Amy Poehler
Amy Poehler
Issa Rae
Rosanna Arquette
View Gallery 49 Images

Powerful women don’t need a pair of power pumps when comfortable flats will do just fine. Such wisdom was on display on Wednesday at the 2019 Women In Film Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., where actresses Rosanna Arquette and Amy Poehler were among those who left their heels behind.

Rosanna ArquetteWomen In Film Gala, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jun 2019
Rosanna Arquette wears silver flats at Women In Film Gala 2019 in L.A.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I’m in flats because my feet hurt,” Arquette told FN on the red carpet. “I’m getting too old. Why am I punishing myself? Who is it really for? It’s not for me, so I decided to be comfortable.”

The 59-year-old had on a white tuxedo jacket and silver sequined trousers with silver round-toe flats. Admittedly, she still hasn’t mastered her balance in stilettos. “I don’t know how to walk in heels still; I’m the worst. I look like I’m dressing up and I’m 3 years old and I’m in my mom’s heels.”

Related

Olivia Wilde Looks Effortlessly Chic in $2,000 Cape & Pointy Booties at Max Mara Women In Film Event

Melania Trump Suits Up in Max Mara With Super-High Heels for Meeting With Rachel Roy

Eva Longoria and Kate Bosworth Wear Pants on the Red Carpet at Pre-Oscars Party

The last time Arquette tried to walk in heels was a turn on the runway for the Heart Truth Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection last February. So, how did it go? “Embarrassing.”

Rosanna Arquette115th Annual Heart Truth Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2019 - Runway, New York, USA - 07 Feb 2019
Rosanna Arquette on the 2019 Heart Truth Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection runway.
CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock
Amy Poehler, Women In Film Gala, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jun 2019
Amy Poehler wears Max Mara with Nikes at the 2019 Women In Film Gala in L.A.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Amy Poehler, shoe detailWomen In Film Gala, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jun 2019
Detail of Amy Poehler’s Nikes.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Poehler also put comfort first in a pair of white Nike sneakers teamed with a black blazer and trousers. Poehler was honored with the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award for nurturing the advancement of female collaborators. Issa Rae received the Emerging Entrepreneur Award, Cathy Schulman with The Crystal Award for Advocacy in Entertainment, and Elizabeth Debicki, who received the Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

The annual gala recognizes the entrepreneurial strides that are creating opportunities for women to succeed in careers on the screen and behind the scenes.

Issa RaeWomen In Film Gala, Arrivals, Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 12 Jun 2019 Wearing Max Mara same outfit as catwalk model *10267411at
Issa Rae wears Max Mara at the 2019 Women In Film Gala in L.A.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

See more photos of celebs on the WIF 2019 Gala red carpet.

Want more?

Olivia Wilde Looks Effortlessly Chic in $2,000 Cape & Pointy Booties at Max Mara Women In Film Event

Sneak Peek at Some of the Top Shoe Trends for Spring ’20

Celebrate LGBTQ Pride Month With Gear From Brands That Give Back

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad