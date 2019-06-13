Rosanna Arquette Says She Still Doesn’t Know How to Walk in Heels at 59 Years Old

Powerful women don’t need a pair of power pumps when comfortable flats will do just fine. Such wisdom was on display on Wednesday at the 2019 Women In Film Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif., where actresses Rosanna Arquette and Amy Poehler were among those who left their heels behind.

Rosanna Arquette wears silver flats at Women In Film Gala 2019 in L.A. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“I’m in flats because my feet hurt,” Arquette told FN on the red carpet. “I’m getting too old. Why am I punishing myself? Who is it really for? It’s not for me, so I decided to be comfortable.”

The 59-year-old had on a white tuxedo jacket and silver sequined trousers with silver round-toe flats. Admittedly, she still hasn’t mastered her balance in stilettos. “I don’t know how to walk in heels still; I’m the worst. I look like I’m dressing up and I’m 3 years old and I’m in my mom’s heels.”

The last time Arquette tried to walk in heels was a turn on the runway for the Heart Truth Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection last February. So, how did it go? “Embarrassing.”

Rosanna Arquette on the 2019 Heart Truth Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection runway. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Amy Poehler wears Max Mara with Nikes at the 2019 Women In Film Gala in L.A. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Detail of Amy Poehler’s Nikes. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Poehler also put comfort first in a pair of white Nike sneakers teamed with a black blazer and trousers. Poehler was honored with the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award for nurturing the advancement of female collaborators. Issa Rae received the Emerging Entrepreneur Award, Cathy Schulman with The Crystal Award for Advocacy in Entertainment, and Elizabeth Debicki, who received the Max Mara Face of the Future Award.

The annual gala recognizes the entrepreneurial strides that are creating opportunities for women to succeed in careers on the screen and behind the scenes.

Issa Rae wears Max Mara at the 2019 Women In Film Gala in L.A. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

